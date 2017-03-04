  1. Sport
Premier League live: Latest scores from Leicester vs Hull, Watford vs Crystal Palace and Stoke vs Middlesbrough

Craig Shakespeare watches Leicester City warm up ahead of Leicester vs Hull Getty

Leicester City will look to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season following last Monday’s victory over Liverpool as they take on fellow strugglers Hull, with Crystal Palace and Swansea also in action and Burnley looking to end their woeful away form. Follow the latest here.

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures

Saturday:

Manchester United 1-1 Bournemouth

Leicester City vs Hull City – 15:00

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough – 15:00

Swansea City vs Burnley – 15:00

Watford vs Southampton – 15:00

West Bromwich vs Crystal Palace – 15:00

Liverpool vs Arsenal – 17:30

Sunday:

Tottenham vs Everton – 13:30

Sunderland vs Manchester City – 16:00

Monday:

West Ham United vs Chelsea – 20:00

