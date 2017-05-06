  1. Sport
Swansea City vs Everton live: Latest score and updates as Paul Clement's side look to climb out the drop zone

Follow the latest action from the Liberty Stadium

Only one player in the Premier League has made more assists than Sigurdsson this season Getty

Swansea City host Everton in Saturday's late kick-off and the Welsh club will climb out of the relegation zone with a win. Follow all the action here.

Today’s Premier League results:

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures

Friday

West Ham United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Saturday

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace – 12:30pm

Bournemouth vs Stoke City – 3pm

Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm

Hull City vs Sunderland – 3pm

Leicester City vs Watford – 3pm

Swansea City vs Everton – 5.30pm

Sunday

Liverpool vs Southampton – 1.30pm

Arsenal vs Manchester United – 4pm

Monday

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough – 8pm

