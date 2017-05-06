Swansea City host Everton in Saturday's late kick-off and the Welsh club will climb out of the relegation zone with a win. Follow all the action here.
Today’s Premier League results:
- Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace
- Bournemouth 2 Stoke City 2
- Burnley 2 West Bromwich Albion 2
- Hull City 0 Sunderland 2
- Leicester City 3 Watford 0
Follow the live action below...
Please allow a moment for the blog to load...
This weekend’s Premier League fixtures
Friday
West Ham United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Saturday
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace – 12:30pm
Bournemouth vs Stoke City – 3pm
Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm
Hull City vs Sunderland – 3pm
Leicester City vs Watford – 3pm
Swansea City vs Everton – 5.30pm
Sunday
Liverpool vs Southampton – 1.30pm
Arsenal vs Manchester United – 4pm
Monday
Chelsea vs Middlesbrough – 8pmReuse content