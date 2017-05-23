The end of the season is a time for celebration. A time to hand out the glittering Premier League trophy, to dish out the respective player of the year gongs, and for John Terry to impertinently hold up a professional match so that he can receive a few pats on the back. Go on, John!

But it is also a time for reflection. And as the players who have excelled should be celebrated, those who have underperformed and underwhelmed must be castigated in equal measure.

Naturally, many players turning out for clubs struggling at the foot of the table have played poorly. And with Premier League spending topping £1bn in the summer transfer window along in 2016, it was inevitable that a number of big-money signings were going to flop, too.

And yet, which Premier League players were the very worst this season? Who made Ricky van Wolfswinkel look like Ruud van Nistlerooy, and Bosko Balaban like David Beckham? Here we reveal the five worst top-flight players in each position.

But wait! Rather than compile a subjective list, we have analysed data from the reputable football database WhoScored to find out the undisputed losers of the league. Every player that had featured in more than 500 minutes of the Premier League this season was eligible for a spot on the list of shame.

And mother statistics does not care for petty allegiances or personal preferences. Only cool, hard data. So no complaining with the outcomes, please.

Goalkeepers

The worst goalkeepers in the Premier League







6 show all The worst goalkeepers in the Premier League









1/6 The worst goalkeepers in the Premier League Which goalkeepers should be hanging their heads in shame after the 2016/17 season? Getty Images

2/6 5. Fraser Forster (Southampton) Forster has the lowest rating of any goalkeeper to have played the brunt of his team's matches. Made an average of 1.0 saves from shots taken within the penalty area per match, winding up with a middling season rating of 6.38. Getty Images

3/6 4. Claudio Bravo (Manchester City) He may be good with his feet, but he also happens to be pretty abject with his hands. Made an average of just 1.5 saves per match, including just 0.6 saves from shots taken within the penalty area. Which is pants. Getty Images

4/6 3. Loris Karius (Liverpool) Desperately poor performances against Watford and West Brom drag the young German's overall season rating down to a middling 6.34. Getty Images

5/6 2. Steve Mandanda (Crystal Palace) So bad that he lost his place in the team to Wayne Hennessey. Started the season in nets for Palace, but conceded 17 goals in 9 matches and averaged a lowly 2.7 saves per match. Getty Images

6/6 1. Ron-Robert Zieler (Leicester City) The German featured in nine games in the absence of Kasper Schmeichel and struggled. He conceded 16 goals and averaged a total of just 2.3 saves a match. Getty Images

Asmir Begovic is statistically the worst keeper in the league according to the data. Which isn’t too much of a surprise, giving that he only appeared in two league games for Chelsea this season, and conceded five times. However, his total of 180 minutes means he’s spared his place in the above gallery.

It’s equally not too surprising to see Claudio Bravo take up his spot on the list of five worst shot-stoppers this season, largely owning to his dreadfully low average saves per match percentage. But he isn’t the worst keeper on the list.

Defenders

The worst defenders in the Premier League







6 show all The worst defenders in the Premier League









1/6 The worst defenders in the Premier League Which defenders cost their team more goals than they helped to keep out this season? Getty Images

2/6 5. Javier Manquillo (Sunderland) It's no shock that a Sunderland defender features on this list, although perhaps a little surprising that it's Manquillo, who arrived at the Stadium of Light amid much excitement. But the stats don't lie. He ends up with a rating of 6.51. AFP/Getty Images

3/6 4. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) Palace's dismal defence in the closing weeks of the season sees Kelly dragged onto this list of shame. He finishes the season with a rating of 6.49. AFP/Getty Images

4/6 3. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham) How the mighty have fallen. Made his England debut in November. But has struggled desperately since then. Averages just 0.8 successful tackles per match. Getty Images

5/6 2. James Tarkowski (Burnley) A little harsh considering it's his first season in the Premier League, but cold, hard statistics have little time for sentiment. Made a large number of fouls; winds up with a rating of 6.39. Getty Images

6/6 1. Juan Zuniga (Watford) The worst defender in the league this season. Averaged less than a tackle per game and even less dribbles (0.4) from his full-back role for a measly overall rating of 6.38. Getty Images

Data analysis has more difficulty accurately reflecting the performance of defenders than any other position on the pitch, because so much of what makes a good defender – positioning, influence, communication – is at this stage impossible to quantify.

So, more full-backs appear lower down the list of WhoScored ratings than central-defenders. Also, defenders are penalised points for goals conceded, meaning many of the players on this list feature for clubs lower down the table.

Midfielders

The worst midfielders in the Premier League







6 show all The worst midfielders in the Premier League









1/6 The worst midfielders in the Premier League Which midfielders flopped rather than thrilled in the Premier League this season? Man Utd via Getty Images

2/6 5. Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) Not the 32-year-old's best season. He has chipped in with two goals, but his profligacy when in possession (his pass success percentage stands at just 64.8% for the season) contributes to his low overall rating of 6.40. Getty Images

3/6 4. Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City) Swansea's 2014/15 player of the year has had another disappointing season. Key to his poor overall rating of 6.36 is his lack of positive influence on games. Failed to score and averages just 0.5 key passes per game and 0.3 successful dribbles. Getty Images

4/6 3. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) Has largely flopped since leaving Liverpool for Bournemouth. Takes an average of 1.6 'bad touches' (which lead to lost possession) per game. Has not registered a single goal or assist. AFP/Getty Images

5/6 2. Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland) Responsible for the odd fleeting moment of brilliance, but desperately inconsistent. Has scored just once and is dispossessed more than once per game. Has a season rating of 6.29. Getty Images

6/6 1. Edimilson Fernandes (West Ham) Only 21 and he has been played out of position for much of the season. But statistics do not care for such trivialities. Averages just 0.4 dribbles and 0.2 key passes per game from his 28 appearances. 6.26. West Ham United via Getty Images

Midfielders are judged on just about every facet of the game, meaning both defensive midfielders and traditional number tens and wingers crop up on this five-man list.

Perhaps harshly, the worst midfielder on this list is just 21-years-old and playing in his first ever season in England. But statistics do not care for petty human feelings. Deal with it.

Forwards

The worst forwards in the Premier League







6 show all The worst forwards in the Premier League









1/6 The worst forwards in the Premier League Which strikers have been less Alexis Sanchez and more Afonso Alves in the league this season? Getty

2/6 5. Shane Long (Southampton) Had a poor season in front of goal, scoring just three times in 29 appearances, and also suffered from a low pass success rate (69.9%). Finished the season with a rating of 6.40. Getty Images

3/6 4. Isaac Success (Watford) Success by name, sub-par by nature. Has scored just once in the league this season, while he averages less than 7 passes per match from his 17 appearances. AFP/Getty Images

4/6 3. Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) Improved a little towards the end of the season, but a goal return of 2 in 24 for a £17m signing just isn't good enough. Averaged a frankly pathetic 0.2 dribbles per game. 6.34. Getty Images

5/6 2. Ahmed Musa (Leicester City) Another expensive summer signing who flopped. Made a high number of unskilled touches (1.1) and a low number of successful dribbles (0.7) and key passes (0.3). Only scored twice. Finished the season with a rating of 6.32. Getty Images

6/6 1. Hal Robson-Kanu (West Brom) Statistically speaking, the West Brom hitman has the dubious distinction of being the Premier League's worst player this season. Scored three times in 29 appearances. And offered little with his back to goal; getting dispossessed almost once per match and making 0.2 key passes per match. His overakk rating of 6.24 is the lowest in the Premier League this year. Getty Images

Strikers are meant to score goals, and so the men in the shameful gallery above have all struggled to hit the target this season. No forward on the list has scored more than three times this league season. Obviously cup goals do not count.

But it’s not all about hitting the back of the net. It’s also about how you perform with your back to goal. With many Premier League teams playing systems with just one recognised striker in the starting line-up, it is also important for the modern forward to have a good aerial presence, a strong pass success rate and to embark on a few successful dribbles per game. None of the lads on this list managed particularly excelled in those areas.