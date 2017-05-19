1. Antonio Conte goes to three at the back, 24 September

As much an alchemic number as a magic number. At 3-0 down at Arsenal, Conte went to three at the back, and transformed everything.

It’s genuinely difficult to think of a single formation change in the entirety of football that had such an immediate and deep effect. That really is no exaggeration, and it’s no exaggeration to say this was when the title was won.

There wasn’t even any learning curve. Chelsea instantly went on the joint longest winning single-season winning streak that the Premier League has seen.

2. Kevin De Bruyne’s miss, 3 December

As smoothly as Chelsea were gliding by December, there was still one significant piece of turbulence that could have greatly turned the campaign. Conte’s side had at that point won seven games in a row and were getting more and more in-sync with the new system, but were still only one point clear of Manchester City… and one goal down at the Etihad.

City had endured a fair bit of turbulence themselves by that point, having claimed just 12 points from the previous 21 after winning six consecutive matches before that, but looked entirely on point in this game. They were absolutely battering Chelsea in the first half, totally outmanoeuvring their three-man backline and in such command that it looked like they were going to hit top spot again.

Manchester City went on to lose after De Bruyne spurned the chance to go 2-0 up (Getty)



That seemed certain as De Bruyne was presented with a big chance to add to Gary Cahill’s 45th-minute own goal just after half-time - only to somehow hit the crossbar. Chelsea went straight up the other to end to score through Diego Costa in one of those cutting counter-attacks.

That was it. That was the game. That was pretty much the end of City’s title challenge. Forced to attack, Chelsea caught them out twice more, to go four points clear. Pep Guardiola’s shell-shocked side the very next week conceded four to Leicester City to ensure they would do no more than challenge for top four.

Manchester City vs Chelsea player ratings







22 show all Manchester City vs Chelsea player ratings









































1/22 Claudio Bravo - 5 out of 10 He was a victim of attacking excellence today, with three goals leaving him helpless between the sticks.

2/22 Nicolas Otamendi - 5 He failed to keep up with the pace of the Chelsea strike force, resulting in him lunging into unnecessary tackles.

3/22 John Stones - 6 It was a shaky performance today, with the pressure of Costa and Hazard making him look uncomfortable in possession. He did improve as the game went on.

4/22 Aleksandar Kolarov - 6 Also struggled with the pace and power of Chelsea's front line today.

5/22 Jesus Navas - 5 Showed glimpses of excellence, but it was a relatively quiet performance by a man of his standards.

6/22 Fernandinho - 4 He battled well throughout and was a crucial part of the City midfielder. Was let down by his flaring temper and the resulting red card to finish.

7/22 Ilkay Gundogan - 6 His work rate was faultless, but he did not see enough of the ball and was quick to get rid of possession.

8/22 Leroy Sane - 6 Looked dangerous when moving forward with pace, but defensively there was room for improvement.

9/22 David Silva - 7 Was a key element to the City attack, linked well with Aguero and created a number of chances – even if they did go unfinished.

10/22 Sergio Aguero - 5 He looked lethal in possession, but he did not see enough of the ball. Performance was fully let down by his late challenge on Luiz which saw him rightly dismissed.

11/22 Kevin de Bruyne - 6 His deliveries and playmaking was on point as always, but his open goal miss was appalling which could have seen a completely different end to the fixture.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 6 He had a relatively quiet afternoon, but reacted when required. He stopped a number of Aguero strikes.

13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 6 He did his job at the back – clearing the danger, maintaining possession and putting tackles in when it was required.

14/22 David Luiz - 8 His ability to read the game made the difference at the back today. He dominated and defended bravely.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 5 His own goal was a defensive tragedy and he found himself a victim of the City strike force on more than one occasion.

16/22 Victor Moses - 6 It was a quieter performance than he is used to lately, but when he was on the ball his pace and power caused City problems.

17/22 Marcos Alonso - 6 He disappeared defensively, but going forward he created chances and worked well with Fabregas.

18/22 N'Golo Kante - 6 He made himself known throughout to the City players, with a number of tough tackles and crunching challenges. He battled relentlessly. Getty

19/22 Cesc Fabregas - 7 His assist for Costa’s goal was somewhat short of a miracle. Aside from that, he did his job in the middle of the park and was an astute replacement for Matic.

20/22 Pedro - 6 Looked particularly energetic at the start – chasing down possession and making runs. However, an injury saw him require an early exit just after half time.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 7 He was exceptional in possession, with speedy footwork and clever link-up play with Costa. His efforts were rewarded with a well finished goal to cap off the win.

22/22 Diego Costa - 9 He bullied the City defence, particularly in the second half. His presence was shaking the City side and he hunted down possession like a predator.

3. Troy Deeney’s 13th-minute goal at the Emirates, 31 January

It is a 2-1 defeat that looks all the worse for Arsenal given the tepid way Watford have ended the season, but that in itself emphasises precisely why they immediately went on the worst spell of Arsene Wenger’s entire time at the club, and what feels the proper beginning of the end whether it comes now or in two years.

The warning signs were there, like when they lost to a late Ashley Williams goal to Everton in December or then went down 3-0 to Bournemouth on 3 January, but this was the air raid siren. This was when it all began to collapse. Deeney’s goal came very quickly after Younes Kaboul’s to make it 2-0 to Watford after just 13 minutes, and make it the start of a run where Arsenal picked up just four points out of six games in the league and lost seven of 12 in all competitions.

To think the biggest fear after this defeat was that they wouldn’t challenge for the title. It triggered something so much worse than that.

Troy Deeney and Watford started the wheels in motion for Arsenal's downward spiral (Getty)



4. Eldin Jakupovic’s save from Juan Mata, 1 February

A moment of dreary inevitability for Manchester United, when it essentially seemed fated that draws would ultimately leave them in sixth. The bare facts of this 0-0 home draw with Hull City were all too familiar, right down to how the opposition goalkeeper - in this case, Jakupovic on Mata - pulled off a stop from an opportunity that a talented United attacker really should have scored from, but what made this result so much worse was that Jose Mourinho’s side knew that all of the top four had already dropped points.

Manchester United missed their chance to stay in the top four hunt (Getty)



It also emphasised how the side had got to the point where they really needed to look at themselves, rather than elsewhere or even heroic goalkeepers and “inexplicably” missed changes, because a pattern had so clearly emerged. This was United’s ninth draw of the season, and sixth at home. Those figures would end up at 15 and 11 and United, of course, would end up in sixth.

5. Fernando Llorente scores the opening goal against Stoke City, 30 April

The start of Swansea City’s survival surge, but also the perfect illustration of why they would stay up and Hull City wouldn’t: that greater cutting edge, and a striker like Llorente.

The Spanish international struck after 10 minutes to set up an eventual 2-0 win that was Swansea’s first win in seven, having claimed just one point in that time. This would be a total turnaround.

Fernando Llorente kickstarted Swansea's surge to safety (Getty)



That 2-0 victory was one of three wins out of the next four, with the draw coming at Manchester United, and Llorente scoring the key strikes in the 1-0 win over Everton and 2-0 away to Sunderland. With so many headers, he kept their head above water, and above their relegation rivals.