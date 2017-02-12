After Tottenham's chances of catching Chelsea were landed a serious blow at Anfield, Antonio Conte's men now have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table as they travel to Burnley.

But victory is far from a given. Sean Dyche's men have developed an impervious reputation at home, winning 28 out of their current 29 Premier League points at Turf Moor.

Although Chelsea will be tipped as favourites to win, a shock result against the Clarets isn't beyond the realms of possibility today.

After that, Swansea and Leicester go head to head at the bottom of the league as they continue to fight for survival.

The Foxes have been dragged to the foot of the table following a miserable run of form that has seen them failure to win in league this new year.

As for the Swans, Paul Clement's men have enjoyed something of a resurgence in recent weeks but remain dangerously close to the relegation zone with just one point separating them from the bottom three.

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load.

Saturday's results:

Arsenal 2-0 Hull

Manchester United 2-0 Watford

Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton

Stoke City 1-0 Crystal Palace

Sunderland 0-4 Southampton

West Ham 2-2 West Brom

Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham