  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Liverpool top of the table and unbeaten in Mark Lawrenson's compiled Premier League predictions

David Moyes would be delighted with where Lawro has them finishing this season

Click to follow

Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions table

Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions table

  • 1/20 1st – Liverpool

    Lawro: P37, Pts 89, GD 53 (Unbeaten)
    Actual position: 3rd, P37, Pts 73, GD33

    Getty Images

  • 2/20 2nd – Chelsea

    Lawro: P36, Pts 84, GD 50
    Actual position: 1st, P36, Pts 87, GD 47 (champions)

    Getty Images

  • 3/20 3rd – Manchester City

    Lawro: P36, Pts 82, GD 50
    Actual position: 4th, P36, Pts 72, GD 34

    Getty Images

  • 4/20 4th – Tottenham Hotspur

    Lawro: P36, Pts 77, GD 36
    Actual position: 2nd, P36, Pts 80, GD 49

    Getty Images

  • 5/20 5th – Manchester United

    Lawro: P36, Pts 77, GD 34
    Actual position: 6th, P36, Pts 65, GD 34

    Getty Images

  • 6/20 6th – Arsenal

    Lawro: P36, Pts 76, GD 40
    Actual position: 5th, P36, Pts 69, GD 29

    Getty Images,

  • 7/20 7th – Leicester City

    Lawro: P36, Pts 71, GD 23
    Actual position: 11th, P36, Pts 43, GD -10

    Getty Images

  • 8/20 8th – Everton

    Lawro: P37, Pts 49, GD 5
    Actual position: 7th, P37, Pts 61, GD 20

    Getty Images

  • 9/20 9th – Crystal Palace

    Lawro: P37, Pts 47, GD -3
    Actual position: 13th, P37, Pts 41, GD -11

    Getty Images

  • 10/20 10th – West Bromwich Albion

    Lawro: P36, Pts 44, GD -10
    Actual position: 8th, P36, Pts 45, GD -5

    Getty Images

  • 11/20 11th – Stoke City

    Lawro: P37, Pts 43, GD -8
    Actual position: 14th, P37, Pts 41, GD -16

    Getty Images

  • 12/20 12th – West Ham United

    Lawro: P37, Pts 37, GD -15
    Actual position: 12th, P37, Pts 42, GD -18

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 13/20 13th – Bournemouth

    Lawro: P37, Pts 35, GD -21
    Actual position: 10th, P37, Pts 45, GD -12

    Getty Images

  • 14/20 14th – Sunderland

    Lawro: P36, Pts 34, GD -22
    Actual position: 20th, P36, Pts 24, GD -34 (relegated)

    Getty Images

  • 15/20 15th – Southampton

    Lawro: P36, Pts 28, GD -24
    Actual position: 9th, P36, Pts 45, GD -6

    Getty Images

  • 16/20 16th – Burnley

    Lawro: P37, Pts 28, GD -29
    Actual position: 15th, P37, Pts 40, GD -15

    Getty Images

  • 17/20 17th – Watford

    Lawro: P36, Pts 27, GD -31
    Actual position: 16th, P36, Pts 40, GD -22

    Getty Images

  • 18/20 18th – Swansea City

    Lawro: P37, Pts 25, GD -36
    Actual position: 17th, P37, Pts 38, GD -26

    Getty Images

  • 19/20 19th – Middlesbrough

    Lawro: P37, Pts 21, GD -42 (relegated)
    Actual position: 19th, P37, Pts 88, GD -23

    Getty Images

  • 20/20 20th – Hull City

    Lawro: P37, Pts 18, GD -50 (relegated)
    Actual position: 18th, P37, Pts 34, GD -37 (relegated)

    Getty Images

Liverpool are going into their final game of the season against already-relegated Middlebrough unbeaten and one win away from being crowned champions.

That’s according to Mark Lawrenson’s weekly Premier League predictions for BBC Sport, anyway, which are as predictable as you could, well, predict.

After this weekend’s round of fixtures, the former Liverpool defender has the Anfield club leading the way ahead of Chelsea, who can mathematically still catch them, and Manchester City.

  • Read more

Seven things we learned in the Premier League this weekend

With the help of myfootballfacts.com, in total, Lawrenson only has two clubs in their correct position in the table, with one of the biggest oversights being Sunderland nine points clear of safety and second-placed Tottenham only going into the Champions League places after their win over Manchester United on Sunday.

He also has Hull City on course to record one of the worst performances in Premier League history.

Scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see the full Premier League table as designed by Lawro, and the points/position comparison to where they are in reality.

Comments