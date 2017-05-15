Liverpool are going into their final game of the season against already-relegated Middlebrough unbeaten and one win away from being crowned champions.

That’s according to Mark Lawrenson’s weekly Premier League predictions for BBC Sport, anyway, which are as predictable as you could, well, predict.

After this weekend’s round of fixtures, the former Liverpool defender has the Anfield club leading the way ahead of Chelsea, who can mathematically still catch them, and Manchester City.

With the help of myfootballfacts.com, in total, Lawrenson only has two clubs in their correct position in the table, with one of the biggest oversights being Sunderland nine points clear of safety and second-placed Tottenham only going into the Champions League places after their win over Manchester United on Sunday.

He also has Hull City on course to record one of the worst performances in Premier League history.

Scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see the full Premier League table as designed by Lawro, and the points/position comparison to where they are in reality.