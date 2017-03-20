While Chelsea maintained their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League, most of the more interesting stories of the weekend happened in the battle for fourth and the fight to beat the drop.

Arsene Wenger’s nightmare continued as West Brom’s 3-1 victory at the Hawthorns added to his and Arsenal’s woes.

It got worse as the Gunners dropped to sixth place on Sunday when Manchester United beat Middlesbrough to move into fifth, and also four points of Liverpool in fourth with two games in hand.

Arsenal could find themselves in seventh place after their game with City following the international break as they are already level on point with Everton – even though the Toffees have played two games more.

At the bottom of the table, Swansea’s defeat to Bournemouth saw them drop to 17th and three points ahead of Hull, with the Tigers and Middlesbrough both losing.

The bottom three is beginning to take shape as Leicester’s win and another clean sheet for Crystal Palace pushed them away from the drop zone.

But which players impressed on another busy Premier League weekend?

