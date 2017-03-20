  1. Sport
Premier League team of the week: Manchester United, Tottenham and Leicester players all feature

A look at who stood out during this weekend's round of fixtures

Premier League team of the week

  • 1/11 Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

    After two penalty saves, amongst a plethora of others, to keep the Foxes in the Champions League, he continued his fine form against West Ham. He made two outstanding saves from Andy Carroll to protect Leicester’s three points.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/11 Defence: Craig Dawson

    Dawson took full advantage of Arsenal’s awful defending from set pieces with two goals demonstrating his aerial prowess. His performance summed up Tony Pulis’ tactics to a tee.

    Getty Images

  • 3/11 Defence: John Stones

    Stones made a number of good blocks against Liverpool and looked assured in tough conditions at the Etihad. He came close to scoring and received high praise from manager Pep Guardiola for having “more balls than everybody”.

    Getty Images

  • 4/11 Defence: Mamadou Sakho

    Since Sakho’s arrival at Selhurst Park, the defence has tightened up. They now have three consecutive clean sheets which has helped them move four points clear of the relegation zone.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/11 Midfield: Antonio Valencia

    If you ignore Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Valencia has arguably been United’s player of the season, and probably the best right-back in the league. Against Middlesbrough, he was deployed a bit further forward and thrived. His willingness to chase down Victor Valdes in the 90th minute was rewarded with a deserved goal.

    Getty Images

  • 6/11 Midfield: Christian Eriksen

    Without Harry Kane, someone needed to spark something, but with Eriksen’s creativity, you can be sure there will always be chances. The way he found space for his goal against Southampton was as good as the strike itself.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/11 Midfield: Dele Alli

    Alli is well on the way to succeeding Frank Lampard as the Premier League’s ultimate midfield goalscorer. He received high praise from Pochettino for his performance and versatility in a more attacking role.

    Getty Images

  • 8/11 Midfield: David Silva

    Started all of City’s attacks from deep and put in a few wicked balls which were crying out to be tapped in. His chipped ball for Raheem Sterling should have seen the Englishman claim all three points against Liverpool.

    Getty Images

  • 9/11 Attack: Jesse Lingard

    Jose Mourinho has complained about the number of games United have to play and their busy schedule but if it gives Lingard more of an opportunity to shine then that is surely a positive. His pace caused problems all day and his strike was out of highest of drawers.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 10/11 Attack: Benik Afobe

    Caused an own goal before grabbing one of his own later on, he caused Swansea’s defence problems all evening on Saturday.

    Getty Images

  • 11/11 Attack: Romelu Lukaku

    Was largely anonymous until Hull went down to 10 men and the flat-track bully in him emerged to pray on the weak, but two more goals saw him become the first Everton player since Gary Lineker in 1985-86 to surpass 20 league goals in a season.

    Getty Images

While Chelsea maintained their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League, most of the more interesting stories of the weekend happened in the battle for fourth and the fight to beat the drop.

Arsene Wenger’s nightmare continued as West Brom’s 3-1 victory at the Hawthorns added to his and Arsenal’s woes.

It got worse as the Gunners dropped to sixth place on Sunday when Manchester United beat Middlesbrough to move into fifth, and also four points of Liverpool in fourth with two games in hand.

Seven things we learned in the Premier League this weekend

Arsenal could find themselves in seventh place after their game with City following the international break as they are already level on point with Everton – even though the Toffees have played two games more.

At the bottom of the table, Swansea’s defeat to Bournemouth saw them drop to 17th and three points ahead of Hull, with the Tigers and Middlesbrough both losing.

The bottom three is beginning to take shape as Leicester’s win and another clean sheet for Crystal Palace pushed them away from the drop zone.

But which players impressed on another busy Premier League weekend?

Scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see The Independent’s Premier League team of the week.

