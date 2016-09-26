  1. Sport
Premier League team of the weekend: Arsenal, Manchester United and Bournemouth players included

Which players stood out on an action-packed weekend?

Premier League team of the weekend - 24-25 September

  • 1/11 Artur Boruc (Bournemouth)

    After a shaky start to the campaign, the former Celtic kept his second consecutive home clean sheet and held out the previously free-scoring Everton.

  • 2/11 Hector Bellerin (Arsenal)

    Could be included solely on the basis of that inch-perfect tackle on Pedro, but his all-round display deserved plaudits. Assisted Theo Walcott's goal, too.

  • 3/11 Steve Cook (Bournemouth)

    One of the top-flight's most under-rated players, Cook is quietly impressive week in and week out at the Vitality. Frustrated many a fantasy football manager by shackleing Romelu Lukaku.

  • 4/11 Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal)

    Was this the performance that cracked Diego Costa? Chelsea's controversial frontman will be back to his old tricks soon, but Koscielny showed exactly how every defender should deal with him.

  • 5/11 Daley Blind (Manchester United)

    Thought to be on his way out in the summer, Blind is now proving it's always useful to have a 'Jack of all trades' about the place. Two assists from corners on Saturday.

  • 6/11 Harry Arter (Bournemouth)

    Another Bournemouth player, but another eye-catching display. Dominated the midfield against Everton and teed up Junior Stanislas' winner.

  • 7/11 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

    That was what you pay £89million for, everyone. Finally looked at home in Jose Mourinho's midfield alongside a busy body like Ander Herrera, who allowed him to work his magic.

  • 8/11 Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

    Another who seemed to be heading for the exit in the summer, Son decided to stay and fight for his place. He now looks undroppable, especially in Harry Kane's absence.

  • 9/11 Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

    On the day Arsenal delivered the performance they have been threatening for years, so did their best player. Ripped Chelsea apart, with a little help from Alexis Sanchez.

  • 10/11 Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)

    A streaky player, but when he's in form, there's barely many better. Critics say he shoots from range too much, but when they go in like his strike against Hull did, who can blame him?

  • 11/11 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

    Back from suspension and back in the goals, it seems only an injury or another trailing elbow will stop him from claiming his second-ever Premier League Golden Boot.

After six rounds of fixtures, the Premier League is starting to take shape for the season ahead.

The top half of the table is, already, starting to look familiar, with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City being the most impressive by some distance.

This past weekend suggested they may not have things their own way, though.

Manchester United recovered from their mini-slump to blitz past defending champions Leicester City, who have not yet recreated the magic of last season's remarkable title win.

Arsenal delivered the type of 'clutch' performance that has eluded them in recent years to emphatically put three past Chelsea.

Antonio Conte's issues in defence, meanwhile, persist and it was another week to forget for Gary Cahill.

Liverpool were "world class", according to Jurgen Klopp, as they hit Hull City for four and Tottenham Hotspur continued their steady start, rising to second with victory over Middlesbrough.

Who stood out on an individual basis, though? We looked back on the action and picked an XI from the weekend's most impressive performers.

