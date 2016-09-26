After six rounds of fixtures, the Premier League is starting to take shape for the season ahead.

The top half of the table is, already, starting to look familiar, with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City being the most impressive by some distance.

This past weekend suggested they may not have things their own way, though.

Manchester United recovered from their mini-slump to blitz past defending champions Leicester City, who have not yet recreated the magic of last season's remarkable title win.

Arsenal delivered the type of 'clutch' performance that has eluded them in recent years to emphatically put three past Chelsea.

Antonio Conte's issues in defence, meanwhile, persist and it was another week to forget for Gary Cahill.

Liverpool were "world class", according to Jurgen Klopp, as they hit Hull City for four and Tottenham Hotspur continued their steady start, rising to second with victory over Middlesbrough.

Who stood out on an individual basis, though? We looked back on the action and picked an XI from the weekend's most impressive performers.

