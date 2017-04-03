The Premier League returned after the final international break of the season and the story of the weekend undoubtedly came at Stamford Bridge, where a title race that was supposed to be over suddenly opened up.

Crystal Palace's stunning victory at the home of leaders Chelsea may not prove decisive come the end of the season, but it has at least breathed some life into the top of the league.

Elsewhere, Liverpool emerged victorious from the 228th Merseyside derby while Arsenal and Manchester City cancelled each other out at the Emirates.

But which players impressed and made our team of the weekend?

Wayne Hennessey

As pivotal as any Crystal Palace player in the shock win of the weekend.

Hennessey made 11 saves to deny Chelsea, his best keeping Diego Costa out, and Sam Allardyce’s side would not have earned a fourth successive win without the Welshman on song.

Jesus Navas

It was hardly a perfect performance from the makeshift full-back, who was perhaps lucky to stay on the pitch after a nasty challenge on Nacho Monreal.

Yet considering that he was playing out of position and against the Premier League’s best player in Alexis Sanchez, he can be happy with his display.

Jonny Evans

Back on his old stomping ground, Evans expertly marshalled West Bromwich Albion’s backline to stifle Manchester United and claim a creditable point.

The Northern Irishman’s Old Trafford career may now be over, but at a deceptively young 29-years-old and given United’s unconvincing options in defence, you wonder whether he could still have done a job.

Mamadou Sakho

The Frenchman’s renaissance continues apace. Sakho was superb at Stamford Bridge, coping with the league leaders’ attacking talents despite losing two defensive partners to injury.

For Palace, the only downside to the loanee’s performance is that he could move out of their price range. Liverpool are expected to demand £30m for the defender.

Andrew Robertson

A player who has quietly impressed in the struggling Hull City side all season long, Robertson topped off his industrious display with an important goal.

His equaliser not only cancelled out Andy Carroll’s opener, but paved the way for a winner from his fellow defender, Andrea Ranocchia.

Lucas

The Liverpool midfielder saved one of his best performances in recent years for the 228th Merseyside derby, expertly filling in for the absent Jordan Henderson and shackling the erratic Ross Barkley.

Lucas seems almost permanently brink of an Anfield exit and his contract is up this summer but, at 30-years-old, he showed he still has much to offer to a threadbare squad.

Wilfred Ndidi

The 20-year-old January acquisition from Genk is playing N’Golo Kante’s old role in name only. Though adept at breaking up opposition attacks, he does not mind making offensive moves of his own, with 18 attempts on goal in his 9 appearances so far.

Ndidi converted one of those efforts this weekend, and some strike it was too, smashed from range past Stoke’s Lee Grant.

Demarai Gray

The stand-out performer in Leicester’s dominant win, despite only being a late replacement for the absent Marc Albrighton.

His display of dynamism and guile inspired the Foxes on to their fourth straight win under Craig Shakespeare, and he reacted to well to receiving a clattering from Stoke’s Ryan Shawcross.

Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho is finally starting to put the ankle injury that cut him down in his prime behind him. His display in the win over Everton was the first sign of him returning to top form.

Liverpool needs him firing. The top-four run-in is tight, Jurgen Klopp is down to the bare bones and Sadio Mane’s injury will put extra onus on their other talented forwards.

Wilfried Zaha

If any questions remained over the Crystal Palace winger’s talent before this weekend’s win at Chelsea, they have surely been answered now.

Zaha was electric in one of the shock results of the season, scoring Palace’s first and brilliantly linking up with Christian Beneteke two minutes later for the second.

Christian Benteke

Benteke himself earns a place for his finish, a beautiful, delicate chip over Thibaut Courtois that was insouciant enough to be considered showboating. Coolness personified.