While nothing changed in terms of the gap between Chelsea and Tottenham on Sunday, there was a general feeling that the Blues’ win away to Everton was pivotal.

Spurs beat Arsenal in the north London derby hours later to return the gap to four points between the two sides, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side have the more difficult run-in.

Chelsea have struggled at Goodison Park in recent years, losing on three of their last four trips there and another loss would have thrown the title race wide open. You only needed to see Antonio Conte’s reaction to the victory to know how much it meant to his side in the grand scheme of things.





Both teams have only four games remaining, with Chelsea hosting relegation-threatened Middlesbrough next, followed by a trip to the Hawthorns to face West Brom, before ending the season with back-to-back home games against Watford and Sunderland.

Victories against Boro and West Brom would see Conte’s men able to make certain of the Premier League title at Stamford Bridge on Monday 15 May.





Spurs, on the other hand, only have the one home game remaining – their last ever at White Hart Lane – and that’s against Manchester United, either side of trips to West Ham and Leicester City.





They finish up against Hull City but, perhaps crucially, are playing the majority of their remaining fixtures after Chelsea have already played theirs.

Therefore the gap will be extended to seven points every time Chelsea win, with the only opportunity Spurs have to temporarily reduce it to one point being against West Ham on Friday.

Chelsea are the overwhelming favourites, of course, but Spurs will be there to capitalise on any slip up along the way.