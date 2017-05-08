Liverpool's failure to break down Southampton and Arsenal's victory over Manchester United has added a smidgen of intrigue to a top-four race that was threatening to become something of a formality.

Jürgen Klopp's side hit a bump in the road in their search for Champions League football by drawing 0-0 with Claude Puel's Saints on Sunday, James Milner missing a crucial penalty.

Arsenal are now their greatest threat, though Arsène Wenger's men still have much to do if they intend to stage a late-season surge. Their opponents on Sunday, United, have their eyes on a different route.

Manchester City, meanwhile, remain in control of their own destiny after registering an emphatic win over Crystal Palace. Pep Guardiola's sights are on third place and an automatic spot in the group stages of European football's elite club competition.

So, how do the run-ins of the four teams compare and who is most likely to come out on top?

Premier League table

As of 8 May

Liverpool’s remaining fixtures

Klopp’s side are currently third but their place in the top four is more precarious than that of Manchester City.

Guardiola's side can surpass them and move third if they at least match Liverpool's remaining results and win their game in hand.

1/22 Simon Mignolet – 5 out of 10 He was only forced to make a small number of saves, so it was an easy afternoon for the keeper.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 6 out of 10 He was charging up and down the channels, but at times he was leaving Liverpool vulnerable the back when he was struggling to track back.

3/22 Dejan Lovren – 5 out of 10 Was clumsy in his challenges which gave away a cluster of unnecessary fouls. However, he held the line well at the back and used possession well.

4/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 It was a relatively straight forward afternoon for the defender due to a lack of attacks from the Saints, but he did his job when he was called upon.

5/22 James Milner – 4 out of 10 He missed from the penalty spot, which denied Liverpool the chance to take the lead. Despite an impressive record from the spot, Forster came out on top this time.

6/22 Emre Can – 5 out of 10 Appeared to run out of ideas in possession – when he was on the edge of the box he was just giving the ball away.

7/22 Lucas – 6 out of 10 He was pumping balls up to the strikers, but his efforts went unrewarded. He looked energetic, but he came out second best in a number of 50/50 challenges.

8/22 Georgino Wijnaldum – 6 out of 10 A textbook display from Wijnaldum in the middle, but sometimes he needs to use the simple option as opposed to always going for the long ball.

9/22 Roberto Firmino – 7 out of 10 Was Liverpool’s best player in the first half – he appeared to have no end of energy and his movement off the ball was creating chances.

10/22 Philippe Coutinho – 4 out of 10 His movement was good, but when he was on the ball he failed to take any of his chances. He looked as though he needed an injection of confidence.

11/22 Divock Origi – 6 out of 10 He looked menacing when he was charging at the Southampton defence, but he was just lacking the final product.

12/22 Fraser Forster – 9 out of 10 His exquisite penalty save kept the scores level and he made a collection of crucial stops throughout.

13/22 Cedric Soares – 7 out of 10 His repeated interceptions and clearances stopped a handful of Liverpool moves. He also used possession well from the back.

14/22 Jack Stephens – 5 out of 10 His moment of inanity for the handball was rescued by Forsters excellent save. Aside from that he defended well today.

15/22 Maya Yoshida – 5 out of 10 He was playing very deep, which was allowing the Liverpool to have a lot of space going forward.

16/22 Ryan Bertrand – 6 out of 10 He was crashing into challenges, holding his position well and looked more than capable of maintaining the Liverpool forwards.

17/22 Dusan Tadic – 6 out of 10 He was finding himself in all of the right places, but just lacked service throughout.

18/22 Steven Davis – 6 out of 10 Was highly influential in the Southampton side today and he started a handful of promising moves for the visitors.

19/22 Oriol Romeu – 7 out of 10 His bruising challenge on Origi marked his authority in the early stages of the game. He battled hard and tackled well.

20/22 James Ward-Prowse – 6 out of 10 His deliveries into the area were menacing, but the Saints lacked an aerial threat so his crosses were never converted.

21/22 Sofiane Boufal – 4 out of 10 Aside from the occasional pass, Boufal had no input to the game today. He was constantly marked and did not seem to want the ball.

22/22 Manolo Gabbiadini – 4 out of 10 The striker went missing at times today and he failed to make any real impact when in possession.

A trip to a reinvigorated West Ham United outfit awaits and it is exactly the type of tricky fixture in which Klopp’s men have struggled this season.

Their saving grace is a plum final day home fixture against Middlesbrough, who are likely to have been relegated by that pont. It is a home banker on paper, but nothing is certain when it comes to this Liverpool team, as we have seen all season.

Manchester City’s remaining fixtures

City are the most comfortable of all the contenders, thanks mainly to a run of inviting home fixtures.

After Saturday’s goal difference-boosting 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace come visits from Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion, who play at the Etihad over the course of the next week.

Wins in both games should all but assure Pep Guardiola’s men of a place in the Champions League playoffs, and then simply avoiding defeat on the final day should guarantee them an automatic spot.

City’s last game of the season comes at Vicarage Road, where a comfortably safe Watford will have little but pride to play for.

Manchester United’s remaining fixtures

Jose Mourinho has all but given up on qualifying for next season’s Champions League through the domestic route and is now putting all his eggs into a Europa League-shaped basket.

One look at the fixture list shows why. United’s run-in begins with two away trips, the first at Tottenham Hotspur, unbeaten at home all season. Realistically, Mourinho’s men need a win from that game to keep any lingering hope of a top-four finish alive.

1/23 Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Man Utd via Getty Images

2/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves. An impressive display. AFP/Getty Images

3/23 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 A composed performance from the 21-year-old who looks at home in a 3-4-2-1. AFP/Getty Images

4/23 Laurent Koscileny - 7 out of 10 A typically commanding performance. No Arsenal made more tackles than the skipper. Man Utd via Getty Images

5/23 Nacho Monreal - 6 out of 10 A good performance although he was exposed on a couple of occasions by the raw pace of Martial. Man Utd via Getty Images

6/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 9 out of 10 Superb. It's hard to believe this isn't his natural position. Has as many assists this season (seven) as in the previous five seasons combined. Getty Images

7/23 Aaron Ramsey - 7 out of 10 A bright performance from the Welshman. Getty Images

8/23 Granit Xhaka - 9 out of 10 Was very lucky with his goal. But made more passes and touched the ball more times than any other player on the pitch. Getty Images

9/23 Kieran Gibbs - 7 out of 10 Solid at the back and also enjoyed some lung-bursting runs further forward. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Mesut Ozil - 6 out of 10 Still not at his best, although made a couple of smart slide-passes. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

11/23 Alexis Sanchez - 7 ouf of 10 A characteristically busy performance and harassed Axel Tuanzebe all afternoon. Getty Images

12/23 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Took his goal with confidence. Incredibly, he didn't misplace a pass all afternoon. Getty Images

13/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with either goal. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Axel Tuanzebe - 6 out of 10 Naturally, struggled in some departments and was guilty of straying out of position on a few occasions. But impressed in other areas. Made more tackles than any of his team-mates, for example. Getty Images

15/23 Chris Smalling - 5 out of 10 Looked a little short of match-fitness. Terrible marking led to Arsenal's second. Getty Images

16/23 Phil Jones - 5 out of 10 His poor marking was exposed by Arsenal on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

17/23 Matteo Darmian - 5 out of 10 Partially at fault for Arsenal's second goal. Barely strayed into Arsenal's half. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Ander Herrera - 5 out of 10 Made two important tackles but turned his back on Xhaka which handed Arsenal their first goal. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

19/23 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10 Frequently overran in the middle although did make a number of interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Wayne Rooney - 6 out of 10 Had six shots: more than all of his team-mates combined. Only two forced Cech into making a save. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/23 Juan Mata - 6 out of 10 Worked hard and his passing was good but received little support. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Didn't look particularly at home playing down the middle. Man Utd via Getty Images

23/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 5 out of 10 A subdued performance and was withdrawn when United were chasing the game. AFP/Getty Images

United then travel down to the south coast to meet Southampton before welcoming Crystal Palace to Old Trafford, where they have shown a tendency to struggle against the league’s lesser lights.

United’s prioritisation of the Europa League may be controversial, but those who disagree with it cannot deny it makes cold, logical sense. Why go all out to win three challenging domestic fixtures and perhaps still come up short in the race for fourth?

In Europe, they only need to avoid defeat in one game then win another to guarantee what, by then, should be an automatic place in the Champions League group stages.

Arsenal’s remaining fixtures

This is where things get interesting for the neutral, even if the chances of Arsenal typically staging a late surge towards fourth remain remote.

After Sunday’s win over United, Arsene Wenger’s side have 63 points and four games remaining, starting with a trip to Southampton on Wednesday night.

Their bête noire, Stoke City away from home, comes next, with basement club Sunderland visiting the Emirates three days later. Everton are their guests on the final day.

If Arsenal win all four games, they will end on 75 points. That would be enough to slip into fourth if Liverpool and perhaps City slip up. In any case, Wenger's side cannot afford to slip up.

How do the run-ins compare?

Remaining fixtures, with current league position of opponents. Home fixtures are in bold. The darker the red, the more difficult the opponent.



All four contenders will be comfortable favourites in their home games, so it is likely to come down to how they negotiate their remaining away fixtures.

If Liverpool leave the London Stadium with maximum points, they will be confident of finishing no lower than fourth. Arsenal, meanwhile, need wins against both Stoke and Southampton to keep their faint hopes alive.

Overall, City's run-in seems to be the most straight-forward, while United's is the most difficult.

Who will come out on top?

Our money is with the status quo; Manchester City and Liverpool.

City, especially, seem all but assured of a top-four spot. Their run-in is simply too kind and they will be disappointed to finish any lower than third.

Klopp's men may be limping over the line, but United have essentially counted themselves out of the race and Arsenal need to be nothing short of perfect. Liverpool will scrape it.