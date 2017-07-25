Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could hand £52m signing Benjamin Mendy his debut on Monday as the Citizens take on European champions Real Madrid in a pre-season clash.

Mendy’s arrival from Monaco takes City’s summer spending to over £200m, and the player joins Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva, Ederson Moraes and Danilo as Guardiola continues to rebuild his side in search of a first Premier League title.

Real Madrid are still without Cristiano Ronaldo who was granted extended time off after the Confederations Cup, but Gareth Bale should start for Los Blancos who were beaten on penalties by Manchester United in a friendly on Sunday.

1/12 How will Real Madrid line up next season? Real Madrid have assembled one of the most star-studded squads in world football. But how will Zinedine Zidane juggle his options? Getty

2/12 GK: Keylor Navas The Costa Rican has held off allcomers - namely David De Gea - and has proven himself worthy of the No.1 jersey at the Bernabeu AFP/Getty Images

3/12 RB: Daniel Carvajal The Spaniard has cemented his place at right back and is one of the most consistent in his position in the world game AFP/Getty Images

4/12 CB: Sergio Ramos Like him or loathe him, you simply cannot ignore him. He's not the defender he once was but should you need a goal in a big moment, Sergio is still so often your man Getty

5/12 CB: Raphael Varane The Frenchman is Ramos' first-choice partner and while he hasn't yet reached his sky-high potential is still one of the best central defenders around AFP/Getty Images

6/12 LB: Marcelo The Brazilian showed during Real's run to defending their Champions League crown just how good he still is. A class act Getty

7/12 DM: Casemiro The unsung hero of the side Casemiro does all the hard work behind the scenes. He has proven key to Real's fortunes since breaking into the first XI and has never looked back AFP/Getty Images

8/12 CM: Luka Modric The Croatian remains one of the finest central midfielders in the game and walks into the side despite pressure from numerous other options Getty

9/12 CM: Toni Kroos Like Modric Kroos is a master of his craft and remains undroppable AFP/Getty Images

10/12 RM: Isco The Spaniard was sensational down the stretch last term and forced Gareth Bale into settling for a spot on the bench. Should he hit the ground running it's his spot to lose AFP/Getty Images

11/12 LM: Cristiano Ronaldo The high-profile investigation into his tax affairs threatened to see the reigning Ballon d'Or winner walk away from the Spanish capital, but it appears his mood has calmed and he is staying put. Still a force of nature Zidane will continue to build his team around him Getty

12/12 ST: Kylian Mbappe Real have reportedly agreed a fee with Monaco for the French wonderkid that would make him the world's most expensive player. Worth it? Time will tell AFP/Getty Images

When is it?

The match kicks off on Wednesday 27 July at 4.00am BST (Tuesday 25 July 8.00pm Pacific Time)

Where can I watch it?

The match is not being broadcast live in the UK but live streaming.

It’s a big game for…

Ederson Moraes. Manchester City’s solution to Claudio Bravo’s difficult first season was to splash £35m on a new goalkeeper. But Ederson failed to impress in his first performance as a City player as his side fell to a 2-0 defeat against United. The Brazilian looked nervous throughout the game and a moment of indecisiveness cost his side a goal, with Romelu Lukaku capitalising on the mistake. The former Benfica goalkeeper will be hoping for a quieter game as he competes for the No 1 shirt.

Ederson in action for Manchester City ( Getty )

Remember when…

Manchester City’s best Champions League campaign came to a rather anticlimactic end in the semi-final against Real Madrid in 2016. City did not look like scoring in the 180 minutes that was played and Fernando’s own goal at the Bernabeu was enough for Madrid to stroll to the final.

Player to watch…

Luka Modric has been given the No 10 shirt at Real Madrid following James Rodriguez’s departure on loan to Bayern Munich. His role at the Spanish giants grows bigger each season and the former Tottenham midfielder is becoming an increasingly influential player in Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Modric has established himself as a key cog in Real's team (AFP/Getty Images)



Last three meetings…

Champions League Semi-Final Second Leg 2016

Real Madrid 1 (Fernando OG) Manchester City 0

Champions League Semi-Final First Leg 2016

Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 0

Champions League Group Stage 2012

Manchester City 1 (Aguero) Real Madrid 1 (Benzema)

Odds…

Manchester City to win: 12/5

Draw: 11/4

Real Madrid to win: 10/11

