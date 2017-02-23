As Chelsea scraped by with a precious point at Anfield late last month, followed by their comprehensive dismantling of Arsenal four days later, it became evermore clear that the fight for the title had reached its conclusion. As such, with just 13 games of the season left and only the exact make-up of the continental places to be decided, attention now turns to another, more financially and emotionally-draining scrap taking place further down the league.

This year’s relegation fight promises to be one of the most open and unpredictable tussles in the history of the Premier League, with just five points currently separating the bottom six. While Swansea and champions Leicester take on Chelsea and Liverpool respectively this weekend, with the prospect of a much-needed win looking bleak, their fellow relegation contenders have the chance to add weight to their survival campaigns.

In what has been described as a ‘final’ by Aitor Karanka, Crystal Palace welcome fellow strugglers Middlesbrough to Selhurst Park with everything up for grabs. For the Eagles, Sam Allardyce’s mid-season appointment has failed to stop the rot. ‘Big Sam’ has become the go-to person when a club is down on its luck but after eight league games into his tenure, and just one victory under his belt, the upturn in results that supporters would have hoped for has not materialised.

Allardyce has done little to arrest the decline at Selhurst Park ( Getty )

Crystal Palace's numbers... Palace have lost eight of their past nine league games at Selhurst Park The Eagles' recent defeat by Sunderland was the first time in the club's history that they conceded four first-half league goals The side have won just one league game since Allardyce's arrival Palace have only won seven of their last 46 league fixtures - losing 28 in total

Nonetheless, their two-week break may not have come at a better time. After their humbling at home to Sunderland, followed by defeat at Stoke, the Eagles have had time to recuperate. Palace certainly possess the quality to overturn their fortunes, with the likes of Christian Benteke, Yohan Cabaye, Andros Townsend among their ranks. Unity and form is lacking, yes, but a run of positive results could be the spark needed to breathe life back into their campaign. Still, away trips to Chelsea, City and United on the final day of the season will hardly fill the fans with much faith.

As for their opponents, Middlesbrough head into this weekend on the back of a thrilling but hard-fought 3-2 victory over Oxford United in the FA Cup. Unlike the Foxes, who took solace from their miserable defeat at the Den, Boro’s fans, players and management are refusing to subscribe to the notion of the cup being a distraction to their survival prospects. Perhaps more reassuringly, the club’s record against their fellow league strugglers bodes well.

Boro sit just two points clear of the bottom three ( Getty )

Middlesbrough's numbers... Middlesbrough have managed to score just 11 goals at home in the top-flight this season, a league-low haul The side are without a victory in their last eight league games (D4 L4), their longest winless run in the competition since February 2009 under Gareth Southgate (14 games) Only three sides have conceded fewer goals in the league this season than Boro and Everton (27 each) - United, Chelsea and Tottenham Boro have won just once away from the Riverside in this campaign

Having taken points off Swansea, Hull, Leicester, Sunderland this season already, Middlesbrough have no reason to doubt themselves as they prepare for four important away games, Saturday’s included, against their relegation rivals.

For Hull, their chances of survival no longer seem as quixotic under new manager Marco Silva. Despite suffering defeat by Arsenal two weeks ago, a recent revival in form has seen the Tigers transform the KCOM Stadium into something of a fortress. Hull have won all four of their home games under Silva, including an impressive 2-0 victory over Liverpool. And with three points on offer against Burnley this Saturday - a side famed for their home record but unconvincing away form - Silva’s men have the chance to haul themselves out of the bottom there.

Can Hull continue to move in the right direction under manager Marco Silva ? ( Getty )

Hull's numbers... Hull have now gone 12 Premier League away games without a win, the joint-longest current run in the league this season with Leicester Two of Hull's three red cards this season in the top flight have come against Arsenal Silva has now taken seven points from his first four league games in charge, as many as Hull managed in their 18 games prior to his arrival Hull's last win on the road came against Swansea on 20 August

Admittedly, their own away record could still hinder them - they’ve yet to win a game on the road since August - but with players clearly responding to Silva’s diligent approach, things are starting to look up for the side.

In contrast, Sunderland remain caught in the throes of a crippling paralysis. Their 4-0 humbling by Southampton two weeks ago brought David Moyes’ team back to square one after their rout of Palace suggested a corner had been turned. The decision to fly out to New York was met with disdain from fans, and now the basement boys must overcome an imposing Everton side that have won five of their last eight games. With the Stadium of Light engulfed in malaise, Sunderland are staring down the barrel of a gun.

Sunderland's numbers... Only Swansea (28) have conceded more home goals in the league this season than Sunderland (24) Moyes' men have taken 12 points from the bottom seven teams this season - second only to Middlesbrough on 14 The Black Cats are currently suffering from the largest number of injuries out of their rivals (9)

The Black Cats have avoided relegation from similar circumstances before but this year feels like one attempt too far. Forward Jermain Defore offers cause for hope, with 14 league goals to his name this season, but with away games against City, United, Arsenal and Chelsea to come, Sunderland look all-but set for the drop.

David Moyes' side remain rooted to the bottom of the table ( Getty )

Swansea's numbers... The Swans have won four of their last six league games No defender has scored more Premier League goals in 2017 than Alfie Mawson (three, level with Marcos Alonso) Clement's side are the most in-form team of the bottom seven clubs Gylfi Sigurdsson has been involved in eight goals in his last eight home league games (three goals, five assists)

Much like Silva at Hull, Paul Clement’s arrival at the Liberty Stadium has trigged a remarkable turnaround that has steered the Swans clear of the relegation zone. After four wins in six league games, Swansea look revitalised and survival now appears a genuine likelihood. As the most in-form team of the bottom six, and with players such as Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alfie Mawson finding their rhythm, the Swans’ trip to Chelsea this weekend need not land the confidence-crushing, morale-sapping blow that it would have done prior to their resurgence.

Away trips to Hull, Bournemouth and Sunderland will likely determine their Premier League status and while Stamford Bridge poses a “big task” for the Welsh outfit, as Clement rightly admits, there’s no doubt his side are moving in the right direction - namely upwards.

Paul Clement has engineered a remarkable turnaround at Swansea ( Getty )

Underpinning the desperate tussle for survival at the bottom of the table is the remarkable story of the Premier League’s fallen history-makers. Astonishing, unexpected and perplexing, Leicester’s downturn from champions of England to prime relegation contenders simply adds to the spectacle unfolding at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes' decline has been painful to watch: goalless and winless in the league this calendar year - and now managerless. Last season’s sense of desire and togetherness appears to have faded, culminating in Claudio Ranieri's painful dismissal following reports of backroom grumblings. Players such as Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy - so intrinsic to their title-winning season - have struggled to recreate last year’s form and as the club prepare to take on Liverpool on Monday, there’s an alarming sense of 'what next?' for the club.

Of course, Vardy’s vital away goal at Sevilla on Wednesday night keeps Leicester's European dreams alive and, by extension, offers a crucial lifeline in their Premier League struggles. But in light of Thursday's shock announcement, it's unclear as to how the Foxes and their fans now react. As proven two seasons ago, Leicester have lifted themselves out of deeper mires than this before but the fall-out from Ranieri's departure could do more harm than good. When push comes to shove, it could be their European run which comes to determine the outcome of their fate in England. Only time will tell - but the clocks are certainly running against the Foxes.

Is time running out for the Foxes? ( Getty )

Leicester's numbers... First reigning top-flight champions to fail to score in six consecutive league matches Foxes gone over 10 hours without a league goal No team in the top four tiers has won fewer points in 2017 than Leicester Managed just clean sheets in their 18 league games

