Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has hailed Jurgen Klopp as a ‘father figure’ and insists he will be the one to end Liverpool’s Premier League title wait.

The pair worked together at Borussia Dortmund, beating Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title in 2011 and 2012, as well as winning the German Cup in 2012 and reaching the Champions League final the following season.

The Poland captain left Dortmund for Bayern in 2014 to join up with Pep Guardiola and he expects his two former managers to be battling for the Premier League title this season.

However, he also believes Klopp’s ruthlessness and Liverpool’s lack of European football will give them the edge in the race.

“Under Klopp I think they (Liverpool) will be fighting for the title this season,” said Lewandowski.

“Pep and Manchester City will not make it easy for anybody to win the title, but Liverpool have a real chance.

“Without European football it can really help them with being fresh for games and with injuries and, even though Klopp is always smiling, he is ruthless enough to take advantage of that.”

Klopp and Lewandowski won two Bundesliga titles together (Getty Images)

Having spent four seasons under Klopp at the Westfalenstadion, Lewandowski claims he in now seeing many of the traits synonymous with Dortmund coming through at Liverpool.

“I have watched some Liverpool games since the arrival of Klopp, and you can see that the players are enjoying playing for him,” he added.

“As a player you know that he totally has your back, he is like a father figure and, because you have that trust in him as a player, it makes you totally open to his methods and his ideas which, in the long term, you always see are for the benefit of your game and for the team.”