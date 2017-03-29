  1. Sport
Everton will struggle to keep hold of Romelu Lukaku if he has made his mind up, says Yannick Bolasie

'When a man has his plan, he has his plan,' the injured Bolasie said of Lukaku's current situation

Where next for Romelu Lukaku?

  • 1/6 Where next for Romelu Lukaku?

    Lukaku stunned Everton when he rejected the offer of a contract extension after a training session, but where will he go now?

    Getty

  • 2/6 Chelsea

    Chelsea are in need of another world-class striker, especially given Diego Costa's volatile nature. Lukaku is a self-confessed fan of the club and idolizes Didier Drogba, but would he return to the club which failed to give him a chance?

    Getty

  • 3/6 Manchester United

    A move to United perhaps makes the most logical sense. But any approach from United hinges on their summer pursuit of Antoine Griezmann, while Jose Mourinho has previously criticised Lukaku's "mentality and approach".

    Getty Images

  • 4/6 PSG

    Following PSG's dismal capitulation in Barcelona, there is an appetite in the French capital to revolutionize the squad ahead of the new season. PSG have the cash to afford Lukaku, but it remains to be seen whether the Belgian would be happy moving to a less competitive league.

    AFP/Getty

  • 5/6 Juventus

    The Italian champions are desperately trying to assert themselves on the European stage once again and crave a marquee signing this summer. But Juventus would only be able to afford Lukaku if they first cashed in on their talented young forward Paulo Dybala.

    Getty

  • 6/6 China

    Interest from teams in the Chinese Super League is guaranteed. But given Lukaku's determination to play in the Champions League, it is high unlikely he would follow the likes of Oscar and Hulk to the Super League.

    AFP/Getty

Yannick Bolasie has conceded that Everton can do little to stop their star player Romelu Lukaku from leaving this summer.

The Belgian, who moved to the club from Chelsea for £28m in 2014, has been in stunning form this season and currently leads the Premier League’s top-scorers chart with 21 goals this season.

However, the Belgian dropped a bombshell when he told Ronald Koeman that he would not extend his current deal at Goodison Park, which expires at the end of 2019. His determination to play in the Champions League is thought to be a key reason in his decision not to resign at Everton, who last appeared in the competition in 2005.

bolasie-and-lukaku.jpg
Bolasie says there is little Everton can do if Lukaku has made his mind up (Getty)

And Lukaku’s team-mate, Yannick Bolasie, has admitted that there is little Everton can do to persuade Lukaku to stay if he has his heart set on a move away from Merseyside.

"I speak to Rom every day. When a man has his plan, he has his plan, you can't really stop that,” said Bolasie, who signed for Everton from Crystal Palace in a £25m deal last summer.

"A player's got ambitions. The best players, they want to play in the highest team possible and Rom right now is a world-class striker and there aren't many about like him.”

Could Lukaku move to Old Trafford? Transfer history between Everton and United

Bolasie is still recovering from a cruciate knee ligament injury he suffered in December, in just his 13th Premier League appearance with his new club.

The Congolese winger is not expected to return until well into the new campaign and has some words of comfort  for Seamus Coleman, who is set for a similarly lengthy spell on the sidelines after having his leg broken while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

y-bolasie-3.jpg
The former Palace player is still recovering from injury (Getty)

"Everyone's just showing great support,” Bolasie told Sky Sports News.

“The club have been supportive with me, especially the manager and staff, so I'm sure it's going to be the same outcome for him.

“He's a strong character so I can see him coming back better."

seamus-coleman.jpg

Bolasie is hopeful Coleman will come back even better (Getty)

It had been reported Bolasie could be out until 2018 after undergoing surgery first to repair his meniscus and then the cruciate ligament.

But the 27-year-old is optimistic he will be back sooner.

He added: "I'm seeing the light right now. I'm in a good place with rehab. I can't actually put any time schedule down, but I'm pretty confident that I'll be back before 2017 ends, that's for sure."

