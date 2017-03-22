Jamie Carragher has led the tributes to former Liverpool captain and coach Ronnie Moran, after the club icon died at the age of 83 on Wednesday.

Moran made 379 appearances for Liverpool during a 16-year professional career, and joined Bill Shankly’s coaching team towards that final years of his playing spell where he went on to feature as a coach and assistant manager under the likes of Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness.

Liverpool paid their respects to club favourite Moran, with two tributes being posted on Twitter when the news was broken by his son, Paul.

They read: “Liverpool Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Ronnie Moran.

“Rest in peace, Ronnie.”

Former Liverpool defender Carragher was one of the first to take to Twitter to express his sadness after hearing of Moran’s passing, and credited him with teaching many of Liverpool’s past players “an awful lot” that has helped them forge successful careers on the pitch.

Very sad news with the passing of Ronnie Moran this morning, a legendary figure @LFC & learnt me & others an awful lot. R.I.P,” Carragher wrote.

Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals, Everton, also took time to pay tribute to Moran, with their Twitter account posting a message of condolence. Liverpool play Everton in their next Premier League fixture on 1 April in the Merseyside derby, where the clubs are likely to pay tribute to the former left-back.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of a Merseyside football great, Ronnie Moran. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the Everton Twitter post read.

The Merseyside derby will be a particularly poignant moment for the friends and family of Moran, given that he was involved in nearly 100 matches with Everton during his time on the pitch and in the dugout.

The former Liverpool striker, Ian Rush, added: “It's a sad day in Football! RIP Mr. Liverpool #RonnieMoran you will be greatly missed! @LFC.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Luis Garcia also took a moment to pay tribute to the man that he admitted “couldn’t be far from the pitch where he belonged”, while current defender Jon Flanagan, currently on loan at Burnley, added: “Gutted to hear that Ronnie Moran has passed away. A true footballing man who gave me great advice. RIP #YNWA.”

Moran’s son, Paul, confirmed that the Liverpool great had died after a short illness.