  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane nominations mean Rookie of the Year should replace Young Player of the Year

The Premier League's two leading goalscorers are already established players

Click to follow
The Independent Football

Premier League Rookie of the Year

Premier League Rookie of the Year

  • 1/5 Leroy Sane (Manchester City)

    Barely involved for the first few months of the season, Sane has then exploded into the Manchester City and looked like a unique talent in European football. He is lightning quick with remarkable balance, allowing him to keep perfect control of the ball at high speed. And his execution in the final third makes him look far older than he is. No wonder Pep Guardiola says he is the “future” of Manchester City.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/5 Tom Davies (Everton)

    Still just 18, Davies has won fans this season by injecting an ageing Everton side with enthusiasm, vigour and real ability. He looks like a throwback with his long blonde hair but Manchester City did not know how to stop him when they were turned over at Goodison Park in January.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 3/5 Harry Winks (Tottenham)

    Winks had only managed a few Europa League appearances before this one, but Mauricio Pochettino swiftly realised that he was a man he could trust in the middle of the park. He made 33 appearances, 12 from the start, showcasing his technical control and football brain, before his season was ended with an ankle ligament tear at Burnley.

    Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

  • 4/5 Jordan Pickford (Sunderland)

    Perhaps the only positive for Sunderland this season has been the form of Jordan Pickford, their young goalkeeper who only turned 23 in March, exceptionally young for a top-flight goalkeeper. He has already made 22 starts this season and, as long as Sunderland can keep hold of him, has a long top-flight career ahead of him.

    Getty Images

  • 5/5 Demarai Gray (Leicester City)

    Gray only arrived half-way through last season but he has been one of Leicester’s stars this years, showcasing amazing speed and skill as well as audacity on the ball. In a better team he would surely have played more but it was not always easy to give him the chances he deserves with results so bad. If Leicester find some stability next season Gray will be able to flourish.

    Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku has had a brilliant season but this is his fifth as a Premier League regular. His debut in senior English football came even longer ago than that, back in August 2011, when he was brought on by Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas. Lukaku turns 24 next month.

Harry Kane is two months younger than Lukaku and this is his third season as Mauricio Pochettino’s leading man for Tottenham Hotspur. His own Premier League debut was August 2012, again given by Villas-Boas, in a very different era for Tottenham.

Here, in May 2017, with Villas-Boas managing Shanghai SIPG, Lukaku has 83 Premier League goals so far and Kane has 68. If either of them were to be sold this summer you would not get much change out of £75million. If they are not established players then that word has no meaning. And yet both Kane and Lukaku are lucky enough to be included on the PFA’s Young Player of the Year shortlist, announced on Thursday.

PFA Player of the Year nominees

PFA Player of the Year nominees

  • 1/6 N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

    N'Golo Kante has helped transform Chelsea this season and is the bookmakers' favourite for the award

    Getty

  • 2/6 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

    Eden Hazard has been a driving force behind Chelsea's run to the title

    Getty

  • 3/6 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a successful first season in English football

    Getty

  • 4/6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)

    Alexis Sanchez has flourished despite Arsenal's well publicised problems

    Getty

  • 5/6 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)

    Romelu Lukaku has enjoyed his best season to date with Everton

    Getty

  • 6/6 Harry Kane (Tottenham)

    Harry Kane has once again been Tottenham's leading light

    Getty

In one sense they deserve to be on. They are certainly two of the best five players who meet the criteria, which is being 23 or younger at the start of the season. But in another they represent everything that is wrong about the award in its current form.

Because Lukaku and Kane are established, which is the hardest thing for any youngster to become in the Premier League, and this award should be for youngsters trying to make their way in the top flight for the first time. James Milner famously won the award in 2009-10, his last full season at Aston Villa. He made his Premier League debut in 2002, replacing Jason Wilcox for Leeds United.

  • Read more

Pochettino questions Alli's omission from Player of the Year shortlist

American sports have a ‘Rookie of the Year’ award for youngsters starting out in the major leagues. That is exactly what we need too. It should be for players in their late teens or early 20s, with a cut-off of 22 at the start of the season, rather than 23. It should be for a player in his or her first full top flight season, rather than their second or third. It would reward the courage and persistence required to break in, rather than simply being very good and still just 23.

Scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see what a short-list for such an award this season would look like.

Comments