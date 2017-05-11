Ronald Koeman has hit Ross Barkley with a take-it-or-leave-it ultimatum as his Everton contract situation comes to a head.

The midfielder has one year remaining on his current deal and is yet to agree on new terms despite being offered an extension by the club.

Tottenham are among a number of clubs understood to be interested in the England international and it appears manager Koeman's patience has finally run out telling the 23-year-old to sign a new deal or he will be sold this summer.

"It is still one week. Time for him to decide," said Koeman ahead of Friday's visit of Watford. "The board has been working a long time to sign Ross for him to stay for a longer period but it is up to the player.

"But we don't wait till August. Next weekend we need an answer. If we go on holiday we need to know. Either he accepts the contract or we sell the player. But if you need so much time then you have doubts.

"I like to work with players who like to stay. We are already trying to get players in for next season in the front positions. It is up to the player and he needs to make a decision."

Barkley's future at Goodison Park is unclear ( Getty )

One player who is due to sign a new contract is Kevin Mirallas, after chairman Bill Kenwright broke the news at the club's end-of-season awards ceremony on Tuesday.

Asked whether a conclusion to the deal was close, Koeman said: "Yes. Normally it is because we have the agreement with the player and that is good because he is a really good player.

"I spoke to him and we need more productivity from him."