There is never a good time to be punched in the face, but for Ross Barkley, this one may have come at the worst time possible.

Of course, it is not as if he specifically picked the early hours of Sunday morning to be caught flush. Judging by the footage, once his unidentified assailant had settled on a right down the pipe, Barkley did not have much say in the matter.

Indeed, lawyers acting on the Everton midfielder’s behalf say their client was the victim of an “unprovoked attack”. Yet it will only lead the sceptics and detractors to ask more questions.

After all, there is little sympathy for Barkley out there at the moment, least of all in his own manager’s office.

The incident, captured in the popular Parr Street bar Santa Chupitos, came just hours after Ronald Koeman effectively issued an ultimatum to the 23-year-old, who has just over a year left to run on his contract at Goodison Park.

“We offer him a new contract, and there are two possibilities,” the Dutchman said after Sunday’s exhilarating 4-2 win over Leicester City. “One, he signs that contract. If he doesn't sign that contract then we need to sell the player. It's simple, it's not so difficult in my opinion.”

Those who have watched him regularly this season recognise that he has gradually started to make good on the promise of his early years. He remains an erratic player, full of errors and poor decisions, and he continues to wilt against top sides, a tendency that cannot be ignored.

Barkley is yet to agree a new deal with boyhood club Everton ( Getty )

Yet since the turn of the year, Barkley has quietly impressed. His performances have been a touch more mature, his attempts to master his wealth of natural talent that little more effective.

Comparisons with Dele Alli, a player two years younger and with far fewer senior appearances under his belt, remain unfavourable. Yet if Koeman is attempting to change Barkley for the better, he appears to be gradually succeeding.

Barkley’s misfortune is that a typically muted performance in the Merseyside derby, the highest-profile match he has played this calendar year, confirmed general perceptions of him as a player.

His uninspiring display at Anfield, only notable for a challenge on Dejan Lovren that should have resulted in a red card, also came after a quiet international break in which his continued omission from England line-ups became a story.

That derby performance, broadcast live on television, has essentially wiped out three months of good displays unseen by eyes and unconsidered by the minds of many, and a player’s reputation often counts for a lot, particularly when it comes to international selection. Now, with this bar incident coming so quickly after Koeman’s unflinching post-match remarks, Barkley is under the microscope. It is not too far a step to assert that his future could well be in the balance.

Liverpool vs Everton player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Everton player ratings









































1/22 Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves – only beaten by Pennington’s close range strike.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 5 out of 10 Was pulled out of position at times and made a habit of playing very narrow.

3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 His work rate was relentless and he kept Lukaku out of the game.

4/22 Dejan Lovren – 7 out of 10 Committed to every challenge and loose ball – courageous defending throughout.

5/22 James Milner – 6 out of 10 It was a classic Milner display – passed well, held his shape and worked hard.

6/22 Emre Can – 4 out of 10 Ruthlessly crashed into challenges, tackled half-heartedly and lost possession continuously.

7/22 Lucas – 6 out of 10 Read the game very well – dropped deep and opened up space in the midfield.

8/22 Georgino Wijnaldum – 5 out of 10 Drifted in and out of the game at times, but in possession he showed impressive vision and ability.

9/22 Sadio Mane – 7 out of 10 His opening goal was an example of his endless individual ability. Subbed off due to ankle injury.

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6 out of 10 Worked hard to win possession, but his final product was sloppy at times.

11/22 Philippe Coutinho – 8 out of 10 Was Liverpool’s best player today – he was energetic, determined and his goal capped off a sublime performance.

12/22 Joel Robles – 4 out of 10 Was a victim of Liverpool’s sublime strike force but seemed out of position for all three of the home side's goals.

13/22 Matthew Pennington – 6 out of 10 Unexpectedly scored the equaliser, but then he was beaten by Coutinho for Liverpool’s second.

14/22 Ashley Williams – 6 out of 10 Tackled relentlessly and made countless clearances. However, some of his tackles looked dangerous.

15/22 Phil Jagielka – 7 out of 10 He cleared shots off the line, leaped in front of shots and saved the Everton side on numerous occasions.

16/22 Mason Holgate – 5 out of 10 Showed glimpses of brilliance going forward, but his countless deliveries into the box were over hit and out of control.

17/22 Tom Davies – 6 out of 10 Oozed with confidence and once again proved his prospects for the future. Still has plenty to learn, though.

18/22 Idrissa Gueye – 6 out of 10 Was a key element to Everton going forward, but he did drift out of position at times.

19/22 Leighton Baines – 5 out of 10 Played very deep, which resulted in a lack of width and menace for The Toffees on the front foot.

20/22 Ross Barkley – 6 out of 10 Should have been red carded just before the interval, but his performance improved sufficiently as the game progressed.

21/22 Romelu Lukaku – 4 out of 10 Showed no sign of being the Premier League’s scorer and caused few problems for the Liverpool defence.

22/22 Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 5 out of 10 Lacked service from the midfield, but the striker was invisible at times.

As one man who knew a thing or two about the subject once remarked: “everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face.” The danger for Barkley is that whatever intentions he had, whether he wished to stay Everton or move elsewhere, his future now falls out of his hands.

It would be a shame if, less than a day after Barkley was asked to make his mind up, a belligerent stranger supping on a Black Russian had made the youngster's decision for him.