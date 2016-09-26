“Ruthless” Liverpool are better passers and were far more hungry for goals than Arsenal were, claims Hull captain Curtis Davies.

The Tigers have face both title contenders in recent weeks, losing 4-1 to Arsenal and 5-1 to Liverpool and both times playing more than 45 minutes with only 10 men.

The Gunners are traditionally known for their quick, neat passing but it is Liverpool who impressed more in that department according to Davies, while their relentless energy left the Englishman and his teammates chasing shadows.

The two sides are only separated in the Premier League table by a single goal but Davies suggested there was a bigger difference than that on the pitch.

“They didn’t give us a chance to breathe,” said Davies, who is standing in as skipper for the injured Michael Dawson.

“Arsenal are a very good passing team, but a lot of their stuff is in front of you.

“Nice little passes. Liverpool have that mix of nice little passes and then people who will run and run at you and beat you as well like Mane and Coutinho.

“Last week against Arsenal, we had 10 men but it was a different performance.

(Getty)

“We were good. We kept hold of the ball but Liverpool, with their pressing game, they weren’t going to be satisfied with 3-0. They wanted 6, 7, 8. That is the difference. Arsenal were like, ‘We will sit, we will let them have the ball and then we will have it for another five minutes’.

“But Liverpool didn’t give you a chance to breathe to be honest.”

Davies refused to single out any particular area of his side which underperformed or made mistakes, instead noting the movement of the attacking triumvirate of Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane, all of whom found the net at Anfield on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp is known for his high energy football and it is clear to Davies that he is having an impact on the Reds’ style of play.

“It is hard to lay a glove on anyone,” Davies added. “When there is so much inter-changing you cannot put your mark on one person. It is tough to make a tackle. One second Mane will be in that hole, then Lallana and then Coutinho.

“There is a lot of interchange, quick football and with the full backs playing like wingers it becomes very difficult because you end up with backs against the wall.

“They play with Henderson and the two centre-halves at the back and the rest can go where-ever they want. That is not an ill-disciplined thing – that is organised.”

“When we went down to 10 men then, if I am being honest, as a Liverpool I would be thinking, ‘We can give them a hiding. Let’s be ruthless.’

“And they were ruthless.”