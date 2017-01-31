Ryan Mason has said he is “lucky to be alive” after fracturing his skull against Chelsea this month.

The Hull midfielder had been in hospital since the incident on January 22nd after a clash of heads with Blues defender Gary Cahill but was discharged on Monday night.

He was given oxygen as he left the field and initial reports said the England international was fighting for his life and he was kept under a close watch by doctors while players from Hull, Chelsea and former club Tottenham all came to visit Mason during his recovery.

The 25-year-old said he would now focus on his recovery from the “extremely traumatic experience” and taking “each day as it comes”.

In his first statement since the injury, Mason said: “I would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support that has been shown to me over the past week or so.

“It has been an emotional rollercoaster and I feel lucky to be alive, but I’m happy to say that I’m now at home resting and recovering.

“My fiancé and family have read so many messages of support to me over the past week. To have had so many people send messages to me, including from fellow players, clubs (in particular the support shown to me from both Hull City and Tottenham Hotspur), so many fans as well as the support I have received from the general public around the world has been completely overwhelming.

"Each and every message of support really has given me strength and I cannot tell you how much it means to me.

“The love and support of my mum, dad, sisters, fiancé Rachel and all of my friends and family have shown to me during what has been an extremely traumatic time for all involved has been incredible and I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for being there throughout.

Tottenham players wore t-shirts with 'get well soon Ryan' on them ( Getty )

“Finally I would like to say a special thank you too to all of the medical staff at Hull, as well as the medical team at Chelsea and of course the fantastic treatment and support I have received from all of the staff during my stay at St Mary’s hospital.

“I will now be taking each day as it comes and concentrating on my recovery.”