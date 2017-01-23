Hull City have confirmed that Ryan Mason has been able to speak about the clash of heads with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill which left him with a fractured skull.

The 25-year-old midfielder underwent surgery at St Mary’s Hospital in London on Sunday night following the incident, which came in the first half of Hull’s 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Mason has been visited by club captain Michael Dawson and other Hull officials. Cahill, Chelsea captain John Terry and assistant manager Steve Holland also

A statement on Hull’s official website read: “Ryan has been speaking of the incident yesterday and will continue to be monitored at the hospital over the coming days where the club will remain in close contact with Ryan, his family and the staff at St Mary's.

“Ryan and his family have also been extremely touched by the overwhelming support they have received and would very much like to thank all of those who have posted such positive comments both on social media and in the press over the last 24 hours.”

Earlier on Monday, the brain injury charity Headway praised Hull's swift and effective treatment of Mason, who received medical attention on the Stamford Bridge pitch for around nine minutes.

Headway's chief executive Peter McCabe said: “I was actually at the match and, while it was upsetting to witness the incident, it was encouraging to see the exemplary reaction of the medical teams.

“Headway has been critical of the way in which head injuries have been treated in many high-profile football incidents in recent years, but it is positive to see that lessons appear to have been learned.”