Sadio Mane is likely to be unavailable for Liverpool’s meeting with Bournemouth on Wednesday after suffering a knee injury in the 3-1 victory over Everton.

The Senegal international opened the scoring in the 228th Merseyside derby before limping off the pitch mid-way through the second half.

Speaking after his side’s victory, Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, suggested that Mane’s injury was not too serious but believes he will not be available for Wednesday’s match at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Everton player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Everton player ratings









































1/22 Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves – only beaten by Pennington’s close range strike.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 5 out of 10 Was pulled out of position at times and made a habit of playing very narrow.

3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 His work rate was relentless and he kept Lukaku out of the game.

4/22 Dejan Lovren – 7 out of 10 Committed to every challenge and loose ball – courageous defending throughout.

5/22 James Milner – 6 out of 10 It was a classic Milner display – passed well, held his shape and worked hard.

6/22 Emre Can – 4 out of 10 Ruthlessly crashed into challenges, tackled half-heartedly and lost possession continuously.

7/22 Lucas – 6 out of 10 Read the game very well – dropped deep and opened up space in the midfield.

8/22 Georgino Wijnaldum – 5 out of 10 Drifted in and out of the game at times, but in possession he showed impressive vision and ability.

9/22 Sadio Mane – 7 out of 10 His opening goal was an example of his endless individual ability. Subbed off due to ankle injury.

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6 out of 10 Worked hard to win possession, but his final product was sloppy at times.

11/22 Philippe Coutinho – 8 out of 10 Was Liverpool’s best player today – he was energetic, determined and his goal capped off a sublime performance.

12/22 Joel Robles – 4 out of 10 Was a victim of Liverpool’s sublime strike force but seemed out of position for all three of the home side's goals.

13/22 Matthew Pennington – 6 out of 10 Unexpectedly scored the equaliser, but then he was beaten by Coutinho for Liverpool’s second.

14/22 Ashley Williams – 6 out of 10 Tackled relentlessly and made countless clearances. However, some of his tackles looked dangerous.

15/22 Phil Jagielka – 7 out of 10 He cleared shots off the line, leaped in front of shots and saved the Everton side on numerous occasions.

16/22 Mason Holgate – 5 out of 10 Showed glimpses of brilliance going forward, but his countless deliveries into the box were over hit and out of control.

17/22 Tom Davies – 6 out of 10 Oozed with confidence and once again proved his prospects for the future. Still has plenty to learn, though.

18/22 Idrissa Gueye – 6 out of 10 Was a key element to Everton going forward, but he did drift out of position at times.

19/22 Leighton Baines – 5 out of 10 Played very deep, which resulted in a lack of width and menace for The Toffees on the front foot.

20/22 Ross Barkley – 6 out of 10 Should have been red carded just before the interval, but his performance improved sufficiently as the game progressed.

21/22 Romelu Lukaku – 4 out of 10 Showed no sign of being the Premier League’s scorer and caused few problems for the Liverpool defence.

22/22 Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 5 out of 10 Lacked service from the midfield, but the striker was invisible at times.

“Today we played a really good game. Nearly everything was perfect, we win it, the performance was good, then we lose Sadio Mane,” he said.

“When I saw him in the dressing room, it didn’t look like he’ll be ready for Wednesday.

“We will see, hopefully it’s not that serious, but of course it’s not nothing and that makes our life not easier, I would say,” Klopp added.



When questioned on the specifics of Mane's injury, Klopp refused to speculate and said: “Obviously he has pain and it didn’t look like it’s only a knock or a muscle or something, but we have to wait.

“When I came in I was looking for him immediately and I saw him on the bed. He’d already had treatment, and it didn’t look like he felt really comfortable.”

Divock Origi replaced Mane in the 57th minute and subsequently scored Liverpool’s third goal, adding to Philippe Coutinho’s first-half strike.

Klopp is currently without Adam Lallana, one of Liverpool’s stand-out performers this season, after he picked up a thigh injury while on international duty with England.

Captain Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge also missed Saturday’s win over Everton, with foot and hip problems respectively.