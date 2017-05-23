Sam Allardyce is set to invoke a break clause in his Crystal Palace contract and leave the club, despite keeping them in the Premier League.

The Eagles manager struggled initially after taking over at Selhurst Park in December, but his side rallied in the spring and sealed survival on the penultimate day of the season by thumping Hull City 4-0 at Selhurst Park.

The Independent understands that there was no huge bust-up with the board, but that there were conversations over how next season would look and they ended with Allardyce telling the club he wants to leave, and that he may even take a step back from management.

The former England boss went into talks with the club's owners on Tuesday unsure about staying on but had not discounted continuing in the role, as he was contracted to do until 2019.

Who could replace Allardyce at Palace?







11 show all Who could replace Allardyce at Palace?



















1/11 Who could replace Allardyce at Palace? A look at the contenders for the Crystal Palace top job. Getty Images

2/11 Chris Coleman 5/2 (favourite) The former Palace defender is the bookies favourite to get the position, having been linked with a number of jobs in the top-flight. Getty Images

3/11 Claudio Ranieri (4/1) Ranieri is still looking for his next job and has recently distanced himself with the Watford vacancy. Getty Images

4/11 Slavisa Jokanovic (8/1) The current favourite for the Middlesbrough job. But the current Fulham boss would surely be more enticed by a move to Selhurst. Getty Images

5/11 Roy Hodgson (10/1) Could Palace appoint two former England managers in a row? Getty Images

6/11 Jaap Stam (14/1) Has done incredibly well since taking over at Reading last season, with a win percentage of 54.7. Getty Images

7/11 David Wagner (14/1) May prove willing to leave Huddersfield if his side are beaten by Reading in the forthcoming play-off final. Getty Images

8/11 Sean Dyche (14/1) Highly regarded but could prove difficult to lure to the club after Burnley's highest ever top-flight finish. Getty Images

9/11 Guus Hiddink (14/1) The respected Dutch coach has not had a full-time club job since 2013, when he managed Russian outfit Anzhi Makhachkala. Getty Images

10/11 Aitor Karanka (16/1) The ex-Middlesbrough boss would surely love the job. But his tactics were exposed in the top-flight this season. Getty Images

11/11 Martin O'Neill (16/1) Has the necessary Premier League experience. But only last year signed a contract extension with the Republic of Ireland national team. Getty Images

Discussions about the summer's recruitment had been ongoing for a while, however, with Allardyce believing that Palace needed to strengthen significantly to progress. He had frequently cited his team's recruitment as a key reason for Palace's survival in recent weeks and the 62 year-old and chairman Steve Parish had already discussed a number of targets for the summer, including Jermain Defoe - who is now set to sign a three-year deal with Bournemouth that will net him an eye-watering £20million in total.

Allardyce believes that he has a six-month break clause in the £2.5m per annum, two-and-a-half-year deal signed with the Selhurst Park club in December. His resignation comes five months to the day from when he was announced as Alan Pardew's replacement.