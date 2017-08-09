Sead Kolasinac became an instant fan favourite on his Arsenal debut, scoring a thumping header against Chelsea that drew his side level in the Community Shield before they went to win on penalties.

That, added to his marauding runs down the left-wing and no nonsense attitude to tackling, means the Bosnian defender has all the hallmarks of cult hero-in-waiting.

But the 24-year-old, who arrived on a free transfer from Schalke this summer, has revealed that it may not have been such a smooth start had it not been for the German-speaking contingent at the club.

1/23 Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings Who impressed and who faltered at Wembley? Getty

2/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 His usual assured self at the back. Was quick off his line in the first half to clear a Chelsea through ball on the edge of the box. Let down by his Arsenal defence for Chelsea's goal but a hero in the shootout. Getty

3/23 Rob Holding - 6 An assured first half performance but failed to properly read the situation for Moses' goal. Should have done better. Getty

4/23 Per Mertesacker - N/A His game was cut short after taking a blow to the head that forced him into an early substitution. Getty

5/23 Nacho Monreal - 6 Adjusted well to loss of Mertesacker at the back. Held his position and coped under pressure. Nothing remarkable, though. Getty

6/23 Hector Bellerin - 6 Enjoyed more influence down the flank than his counterpart on the other wing. Got forward into the right positions and produced a number of challenging deliveries. Getty

7/23 Mohamed Elneny - 6 Chanced his luck with a few wild shots on goal that failed to come to fruition. Worked hard in the middle. Solid performance all round. Getty

8/23 Granit Xhaka - 7 It was his failed clearance which handed Chelsea their opener but he made up for it as the game advanced. He came close with a stinging shot from outside of the box and provided the delivery for Kolasinac's header. MOTM. Getty

9/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 Oxlade-Chamberlain continues to look out of place at left-back, despite Wenger's hopes that he'll be able to make a wing-back out of the player. As such, the Ox once again lacked confidence and that special spark that stopped him from having any real major say on the game - even when he was pushed on higher up the pitch after Mertesacker's injury. Getty

10/23 Alex Iwobi - 7 Enjoyed a notable surge forward at the end of the first half with an explosive burst of pace before showing some neat footwork to keep the attack alive after running into danger. Spirited and lively performance in all. Getty

11/23 Danny Welbeck - 7 Put in an industrious performance for Arsenal. Tireless in his harrying of Chelsea’s back line and willing to drop back deep for his team mates. Linked up well with Lacazette, too, which certainly bodes well for the coming season. Getty

12/23 Alexandre Lacazette - 6 An encouraging game for the Frenchman. Was certainly more effective in the first half, when he hit the post with a curled effort from the centre of the box. Could strike up a nice partnership with Welbeck. Getty

13/23 Thibaut Courtois – 5 Made some good saves although looked a little bit wobbly underneath the high ball. But why oh why did he step forward to take a penalty?! Getty Images,

14/23 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 Struggled against the direct running of Iwobi. Not one of his better games, all in all. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 David Luiz – 7 An enigmatic performance from the Brazilian, who impressed with a couple of bits of outrageous skill. Getty Images

16/23 Gary Cahill – 7 Dominant in the air and played out well from the back when required. Getty Images

17/23 Victor Moses – 7 Opened the scoring with a well-taken goal at the start of the second-half. Getty Images for ICC

18/23 Cesc Fabregas – 7 Calm and composed in the middle of the park. His passing was impressive throughout. Bongarts/Getty Images

19/23 N’Golo Kante – 7 A typically tidy performance. His pass success rate did not dip below 90% all match and he made several good tackles. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Marcos Alonso – 6 Not one of the Spaniard’s better games. But on the plus side he does have a superb new lid. Bongarts/Getty Images

21/23 Willian – 6 Not his best performance, and was booked half-way through the first-half for simulation. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Pedro – 7 Chelsea’s brightest player in the first-half by a considerable distance and equally effective in the second. But was sent off late on for a dangerous tackle. Getty Images

23/23 Michy Batshuayi – 6 Had a couple of shots, one of which was well saved by Cech. He’s improving – but he’s no Diego Costa. AFP/Getty Images

“What made things easier [when I arrived] was that I had a lot of players here with whom I could speak to in German,” Kolasinac told the club’s official website.

“There are a few players who have helped me with things like where to live, where to go out in the evening. The team have really helped me.”

The German-born left-back also revealed a second key influence in the shape of Granit Xhaka, who spent four seasons playing against him in the Bundesliga for Borussia Monchengladbach.

“After I signed, Granit sent me a message and that pleased me,” Kolasinac added.

“It made it easier to come here because you get to a new club and don’t know anyone, which makes it exciting and nerve-wracking.

“It was nice to have had contact with him before and I was happy that he sent me a message. I’ve had contact with him over WhatsApp since, and it definitely made things easier for me.

“We’ve played against each other a few times [in the past]. They were always fiery encounters against him!

"He played in the No.6 role and I think the last time I played against him, we unfortunately lost. But after he left, we won against Gladbach again.”

It is not only teammates and fans who have taken to Kolasinac quickly, but also his manager.

“He has the force of an animal, certainly,” Arsene Wenger said in a press conference on Wednesday, reflecting on comments made by Theo Walcott earlier this week.

“But I just think that Kolasinac is a good player and that he has an attitude that is suited to the Premier League.

Arsene Wenger has also been impressed by Kolasinac's bright start (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“That means he is determined, he is aggressive and forceful and wants to play. In our club that is vital.

“Every time we win the ball we want to play and he is available to play.”