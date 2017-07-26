Sead Kolasinac suffered an inauspicious start to his Arsenal career, lasting just 42 minutes in his pre-season debut against Bayern Munich last week.
To compound matters sections of the club’s fans blasted the Bosnia international for his seemingly under-par performance.
Little did they realise that the left-back had been suffering from the sickness bug that had spread throughout the Arsenal camp during their tour to the Far East and even threw up on the side of the pitch.
2/20 Petr Cech - 8 out of 10
Kept his team in the game with a number of splendid stops.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
3/20 Krystian Bielik - 4 out of 10
Completely dominated by Ribery. Would benefit from another loan move away next season.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
4/20 Mohamed Elneny - 4 out of 10
Played out of position and struggled. Harshly booked in the second-half.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
5/20 Nacho Monreal - 4 out of 10
Unsurprisingly, he struggled to contain the likes of James Rodriguez and Franck Ribery.
Bongarts/Getty Images
-
6/20 Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 5 out of 10
Conceded an early first-half penalty with a clumsy tackle on Juan Bernat.
Bongarts/Getty Images
-
7/20 Francis Coquelin - 3 out of 10
Woeful, even for a pre-season friendly. Completely incapable of playing a box-to-box role: gave the ball away far too many times.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
8/20 Granit Xhaka - 5 out of 10
Impossible for him to impress given he was playing alongside Coquelin and in front of a makeshift back three.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
9/20 Sead Kolasinac - 3 out of 10
Very poor and frequently exposed for pace. Appeared to be carrying an injury.
Getty Images
-
10/20 Mesut Ozil - 6 out of 10
One of the few senior Arsenal players to start, and looked bright in flashes.
Getty Images
-
11/20 Danny Welbeck - 5 out of 10
With Arsenal pegged back for long periods, he struggled to impress.
Bongarts/Getty Images
-
12/20 Alexandre Lacazette - 5 out of 10
Combined well with Ozil on a couple of occasions and almost scored in the second-half, only to be denied by a wonderful save from Manuel Neuer.
Getty Images
-
13/20 Reiss Nelson - 5 out of 10
Replaced Kolasinac just before half-time. Endeared himself to Arsenal fans by bodychecking Ribery.
Getty Images
-
14/20 Alexander Iwobi - 7 out of 10
Arsenal's best player. Grabbed the equaliser by finishing a wonderful counter-attacking move that he had started within his own half.
Getty Images
-
Theo Walcott - 5 out of 10
Largely anonymous.
Largely anonymous. .
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
16/20 Joseph Willock - 5 out of 10
Bright and looked promising with the ball at his feet but failed to influence the game.
Getty
-
17/20 Cohen Bramall - 5 out of 10
Made some promising runs but had very little influence.
Getty
-
18/20 Aaron Ramsey - 5 out of 10
Guilty of holding onto the ball and not playing the simple pass on more than one occasion.
Getty
-
19/20 Eddie Nketiah - 5 out of 10
Had little chance to impress.
Getty
-
20/20 Emiliano Martínez - 7 out of 10
Arsenal's hero in the penalty shootout.
Getty
But the 23-year-old was given a boost this week as former Schalke boss Jens Keller described him as the “perfect signing” for Arsenal.
"He is so strong that nobody can stop him," Keller, who managed the Bundesliga outfit between 2012 and 2014, told Sky Sports.
"He is really strong and also a fighter.
“He had those qualities even when he was a young player coming through the ranks at Schalke."
With Kieran Gibbs expected to leave Arsenal this summer, Kolasinac will be left to fight with Nacho Monreal for a berth at left-back or on the left-side of the back three that Arsene Wenger opted for at the back end of last season.
But Keller sent a warning to Monreal that his former charge will take to English football like a duck to water and should fit into the Arsenal first team with ease.
“He is a very good player and I think he is going to do well in the Premier League,” Keller added.
“He is the perfect signing for Arsenal."
