Sead Kolasinac suffered an inauspicious start to his Arsenal career, lasting just 42 minutes in his pre-season debut against Bayern Munich last week.

To compound matters sections of the club’s fans blasted the Bosnia international for his seemingly under-par performance.

Little did they realise that the left-back had been suffering from the sickness bug that had spread throughout the Arsenal camp during their tour to the Far East and even threw up on the side of the pitch.

2/20 Petr Cech - 8 out of 10 Kept his team in the game with a number of splendid stops. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

3/20 Krystian Bielik - 4 out of 10 Completely dominated by Ribery. Would benefit from another loan move away next season. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/20 Mohamed Elneny - 4 out of 10 Played out of position and struggled. Harshly booked in the second-half. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/20 Nacho Monreal - 4 out of 10 Unsurprisingly, he struggled to contain the likes of James Rodriguez and Franck Ribery. Bongarts/Getty Images

6/20 Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 5 out of 10 Conceded an early first-half penalty with a clumsy tackle on Juan Bernat. Bongarts/Getty Images

7/20 Francis Coquelin - 3 out of 10 Woeful, even for a pre-season friendly. Completely incapable of playing a box-to-box role: gave the ball away far too many times. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

8/20 Granit Xhaka - 5 out of 10 Impossible for him to impress given he was playing alongside Coquelin and in front of a makeshift back three. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

9/20 Sead Kolasinac - 3 out of 10 Very poor and frequently exposed for pace. Appeared to be carrying an injury. Getty Images

10/20 Mesut Ozil - 6 out of 10 One of the few senior Arsenal players to start, and looked bright in flashes. Getty Images

11/20 Danny Welbeck - 5 out of 10 With Arsenal pegged back for long periods, he struggled to impress. Bongarts/Getty Images

12/20 Alexandre Lacazette - 5 out of 10 Combined well with Ozil on a couple of occasions and almost scored in the second-half, only to be denied by a wonderful save from Manuel Neuer. Getty Images

13/20 Reiss Nelson - 5 out of 10 Replaced Kolasinac just before half-time. Endeared himself to Arsenal fans by bodychecking Ribery. Getty Images

14/20 Alexander Iwobi - 7 out of 10 Arsenal's best player. Grabbed the equaliser by finishing a wonderful counter-attacking move that he had started within his own half. Getty Images

15/20 Theo Walcott - 5 out of 10 Largely anonymous. . Arsenal FC via Getty Images

16/20 Joseph Willock - 5 out of 10 Bright and looked promising with the ball at his feet but failed to influence the game. Getty

17/20 Cohen Bramall - 5 out of 10 Made some promising runs but had very little influence. Getty

18/20 Aaron Ramsey - 5 out of 10 Guilty of holding onto the ball and not playing the simple pass on more than one occasion. Getty

19/20 Eddie Nketiah - 5 out of 10 Had little chance to impress. Getty

20/20 Emiliano Martínez - 7 out of 10 Arsenal's hero in the penalty shootout. Getty

But the 23-year-old was given a boost this week as former Schalke boss Jens Keller described him as the “perfect signing” for Arsenal.

"He is so strong that nobody can stop him," Keller, who managed the Bundesliga outfit between 2012 and 2014, told Sky Sports.

"He is really strong and also a fighter.

“He had those qualities even when he was a young player coming through the ranks at Schalke."

With Kieran Gibbs expected to leave Arsenal this summer, Kolasinac will be left to fight with Nacho Monreal for a berth at left-back or on the left-side of the back three that Arsene Wenger opted for at the back end of last season.

But Keller sent a warning to Monreal that his former charge will take to English football like a duck to water and should fit into the Arsenal first team with ease.

“He is a very good player and I think he is going to do well in the Premier League,” Keller added.

“He is the perfect signing for Arsenal."