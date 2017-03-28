Phil Jagielka insists the horrific injury suffered by Seamus Coleman will spur Everton on, rather than weaken them, in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool on Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland defender is facing up to a year on the sidelines after undergoing an operation for a broken tibia and fibula he sustained following a challenge by Wales defender Neil Taylor on Friday.

Everton are searching for their first win over their city rivals at Anfield since 1999 and Jagielka said he and his teammates will be speaking to Coleman for prior to the game for extra incentive.

"There are two massive games coming up and that's one thing Seamus will want us to do, to play well and get some good results," said Jagielka, who will lead the Toffees against Manchester United three days later.

"We'll all be thinking about him and, come Saturday and Tuesday, I'm sure he'll have the TV on and be cheering us on.

"There'll be no incentive needed, but the circumstances over the last few days might add a bit of a motivational edge on our behalf.

"We want to go out there and play well and it will be nice if we can all get to speak to Seamus beforehand."

Republic of Ireland captain Coleman is a big figure in the changing room as well as on the pitch, where he has started 26 of Everton’s 29 Premier League games this season, and will be a big miss as Ronald Koeman’s side push for a European place.

"Seamus is a massive part of the furniture," Jagielka told Everton.tv. "He's been here a long time now, he's one of the leaders.

"All we can do is be there for him. He's had the operation, it's been a success and he's on the slow road to recovery.

"As a club, a family, we have wished him a speedy recovery and we will be with him every step of the way. He's a great lad and hopefully we can get him smiling around the club as soon as possible.

A timeframe is yet to be put on Seamus Coleman's return to football (Getty)

"He'll be down at the moment because it's not long since it happened.

"His friends and family away from football will help him through these initial stages. When he is able to do things it's up to us as a club - the players, physios, coaches. I'm sure we'll be able to get him to where he needs to get to.

"Hopefully it is as quick as possible, but the main thing is that he gets back to the levels he's been showing, not just this season."