Sergio Aguero has reassured Manchester City supporters that the rise of Gabriel Jesus does not mean he would have to leave the Etihad Stadium.

The 20-year-old Brazilian almost settled Thursday night’s Manchester derby with a late goal that was ruled offside, leading his manager, Pep Guardiola, to reflect how much better the club would have done had Jesus arrived earlier.

Although he was signed for £27m in July, an agreement with Palmeiras meant he remained in Brazil until January. Having scored three goals in his first three starts, a fractured metatarsal meant he missed two critical months of Manchester City’s season. The Manchester derby in which he appeared with four minutes to go was his first return.

2/23 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10 A typically erratic performance. Came haring off his line to pat a cross down directly into the path of a United attacker in the first-half. Subbed late on with an apparent hamstring injury. Getty Images

3/23 Pablo Zabaleta - 6 out of 10 Twice skinned by Rashford. But like Kolarov on the opposite flank, did well going forward. Getty Images

4/23 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10 An assured performance from City's captain. Coped well against the pace of Rashford and made a couple of important blocks, too. Getty Images

5/23 Nicolas Otamendi - 6 out of 10 Struggled desperately against Rashford's pace. But impressed in possession and looks a far better player when sat alongside Kompany. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Aleksander Kolarov - 7 out of 10 Looked shaky when defending but did well going forward. Had a couple of good long-range shots and his crosses into the box were deadly. Getty Images

7/23 Yaya Toure - 6 out of 10 Performed better than Fernandinho and did well when in possession. But neither side truly won the midfield battle. Getty Images

8/23 Fernandinho - 5 out of 10 A poor performance from the Brazilian. Made a number of unnecessary fouls and - remarkably - failed to make a single tackle all evening. AFP/Getty Images

9/23 Raheem Sterling - 6 out of 10 Lively throughout but spurned a couple of good opportunities. Guilty of nervously shooting on goal when played through in the first-half. Getty Images

10/23 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10 A fine performance from the Belgian. Dominated Herrera, made life difficult for Carrick and Fellaini and was unlucky not to score with a couple of powerful long-range drives. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Leroy Sane - 6 out of 10 Looked dangerous with the ball at his feet and had the better of Valencia. But drifted out of the game in the second-half. Getty Images

12/23 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10 One of City's best players and impressed with his direct running, although should have done better given the number of chances he had. Getty Images

13/23 David de Gea - 7 out of 10 Made a number of smart stops as City peppered him with shots from all over the place. Getty Images

14/23 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Sloppy in possession. Barely ventured forward all evening. Getty Images

15/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 One of United's better players. Dealt with the pace of Sane well and could be seen beckoning Valencia and Blind into position throughout the night. Getty Images

16/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Given the tough task of marking Aguero. Failed to keep the Argentinian quiet and his positioning left a lot to be desired. Getty Images

17/23 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Had a tough evening. His problems largely stemmed from his insistence at staying in a deep position, meaning he was frequently isolated by City's attack. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Michael Carrick- 6 out of 10 At 35, it's not surprising that he struggled playing in a three-man midfield up against the pace of Sterling and De Bruyne. Largely solid but left for dead by the latter on two occasions in particular. Man Utd via Getty Images

19/23 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 Made twice as many tackles in the middle of the park as any of his United colleagues. But was then sent off in utterly farcical circumstances, completely losing his head and making life difficult for his team-mates late on. Getty Images

20/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Occasionally guilty of over-playing the ball in his own half. Also missed United's best chance of the match when he met Rashford's deep free-kick at the back post, only to head wide. Getty Images

21/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6 out of 10 A very quiet night for Mkhitaryan. Like Martial, worked hard and dropped deep when needed, but did little of merit offensively. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Anthony Martial - 7 out of 10 A hard-working display from the Frenchman. Had a fine run forward early on and was always willing to drop deep to lend a hand to his defence. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Terrorised the City defence with his pace and willingness to run at his man. But ultimately starved of service and given little to work with. AFP/Getty Images

Nevertheless, Aguero, who struck the post early on against Manchester United, is sanguine about Jesus’ return, arguing he was a support striker during his time with Atletico Madrid and it is a role he could return to. It was Aguero who supplied the cross for Jesus’ offside goal.

“People don’t know, they think I am a number nine,” he said in an interview with Sky Sports conducted by Thierry Henry. “But I have only become a number nine over the last two-and-a-half years with Manchester City.

“I have been playing as a number nine here. Manuel Pellegrini often played me as a lone striker and it has been the same under Pep and I have been adapting to it.

“At Atletico and at Independiente as a youngster, I always played as a second striker. During my five-year stint at Atleti I played with Fernando Torres, then Diego Forlan and finally Diego Costa.

“When I joined Manchester City, I enjoyed being in and around the box but I still did drop back. Roberto Mancini was in charge and the other forwards were Carlos Tevez, Edin Dzeko and Mario Balotelli. I always played with Dzeko. Under Mancini I was always alongside someone else up front.”

Nevertheless, Guardiola inherited Aguero, who will turn 29 in the summer. He signed Jesus and the Argentine is aware of what that means.

“I have always adapted to whatever the manager has decided,” he said. “When I was on the bench, it wasn’t a problem. Pep spoke to me and told me he was going with Gabriel Jesus. I just had to keep training hard and trying to do well when I got a chance to restore the manager’s confidence in me.

“Gabriel is a very good young player which is why he is at City and I know there will come a time when I will have to step aside. Other young strikers, like Gabriel Jesus, will be brought in.

“When you reach a certain age, the youngsters start putting pressure on you and you have to be even better. I am happy Gabriel is back now and that means I will have to be much more focused and alert when I play. If I have to start on the bench once again, I’ll have to accept it. I always respect my coaches and I certainly respect Pep.”