Sergio Aguero hopes to put an end to any uncertainty over his Manchester City future by meeting club officials at the end of the season.

City's top scorer has described recent proclamations from the club and manager Pep Guardiola that they want him to stay as a “breakthrough” but he says he is yet to receive such assurances in person.

Speculation over Aguero's long-term future under Guardiola has recurred throughout the campaign and intensified when he lost his place to exciting new signing Gabriel Jesus last month.

1/10 10. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City, £240,000 p/w) Aguero famously won the league title for Manchester City at the end of his first season in 2012 and inspired his club to another Premier League title in 2014. He is the highest-scoring South American in Premier League history. Getty

2/10 9. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United, £250,000 p/w) The Swedish striker has won 13 league titles in 15 seasons in European football and recently scored the Premier League’s 25,000th goal. Getty

3/10 8. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United, £260,000 p/w) England’s all-time leading goalscorer, Rooney has won a whole host of awards in his career to date and needs just three goals to overtake Bobby Charlton as his club side’s record marksman. Getty

4/10 7. Graziano Pelle (Shandong Luneng, £260,000 p/w) Pelle moved to Shandong in July this year from Southampton, where he spent a relatively successful two years after making his name at Feyenoord.

5/10 6. Paul Pogba (Manchester United, £290,000 p/w) The world’s most expensive player was bought back by Manchester United four years after they sold him to Juventus, where he developed into a world-class midfielder. Getty

6/10 5. Neymar (Barcelona, £305,000 p/w) At just 24 years old, the Brazilian has won almost everything there is to win in the game, with only the World Cup missing from his CV. Getty

7/10 4. Hulk (Shanghai SIPG, £320,000 p/w) The powerful forward made his name at Porto before moving on to Zenit St Petersburg and this year he joined the influx to the ever-growing Chinese league to play under then-manager Sven Goran Eriksson. Getty

8/10 3. Lionel Messi (Barcelona, £336,000 p/w) The five-time Ballon D’Or winner has broken endless records since his Barcelona debut in 2004, winning La Liga eight times and the Champions League on four occasions. Getty

9/10 2. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid, £350,000) The former Tottenham winger is arguably Britain’s greatest ever export, having helped his side to two Champions League titles in three seasons since his arrival in Spain in 2013. Getty

10/10 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, £365,000 p/w) The Portuguese forward is the all-time leading scorer for both club and country and recently captained Portugal to victory in Euro 2016. Getty

But since Gabriel suffered a foot injury a fortnight ago, Aguero has roared back to form with four goals in the last two games against Monaco and Huddersfield.

Aguero, who is contracted until 2020, said on Spanish radio station Onda Cero: “I have three months to give my best and, as I always said, in June it will be seen.

“One thing is that the club officially says it and another thing is to tell me. My intention is to stay. The club can say what it wants but in June they will have to meet with me.”



He added: “It is a breakthrough for the club to say that but I do not want to think about what will happen to my future. I hope that in June we can achieve some title which is the most important thing and then we will see.”

Aguero's double in Wednesday's 5-1 thrashing of Huddersfield in an FA Cup fifth-round replay took his tally for the season to 22 and his overall haul since joining the club in 2011 to 158.

Guardiola, who has not deviated from his public statements that Aguero will only leave the club at a time of his own choosing, described the performance as the best he has seen from the player.

“When he plays in that level Sergio is unstoppable,” Guardiola added.

Such continuing excellence makes the 28-year-old a hugely attractive proposition for the game's biggest clubs, and the Argentinian has again been linked with Real Madrid, but he insists he is not interested in a move.

Aguero said: “I'm not thinking about any Spanish teams or anything else, I'm only thinking about playing in these three months that I have left and helping the team.

“I'm not thinking about wanting to go or anything like that, I'm just thinking about winning all the games and obviously trying to win a a title.”

