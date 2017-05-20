Gabriel Jesus has urged Pep Guardiola to keep Sergio Aguero at Manchester City – even though the Argentinean is his main source of competition at the club.

Aguero has enjoyed another prolific season at the Etihad, scoring 31 goals in 43 appearances for the club, including eight from eight in the Champions League.

However the arrival of Gabriel Jesus in January saw Aguero drop out of City’s first-team, leading to speculation that he could be tempted by a move away from the club.

However, Jesus has said that it is essential for City to keep the Argentinean at the club.

“Sergio is a very important player and essential to the club,” the Brazilian striker told The Sun.

“Since the first time he arrived until now, he’s been a real star — the starting forward of the team.

“He has helped this club a lot and has had an amazing career here, so all the fans and all of us want him to stay at Manchester City.

1/16 Sergio Aguero The scorer of arguably the most important goal in the club’s history, its third highest-scoring player of all-time and arguably still Guardiola’s best striker, and yet he could leave this summer. That Aguero’s long-term future is in doubt is a sign of how far Guardiola is prepared to go to rebuild his ageing squad.

2/16 Yaya Toure Toure’s departure would be less controversial than Aguero’s, what with his contract up at the end of the season, but it would still mark the end of an era at the Etihad. The Ivorian may have made his way out of exile earlier this season, but several poor performances against fellow top six sides have suggested that he lacks what Guardiola is looking for from a central midfielder.

3/16 Vincent Kompany The third member of City’s established ‘spine’ who looks to be on the way out. The truth is, with an injury record like the Belgian’s, any player would struggle to justify being kept on the books. Kompany does, however, have several things in his favour. His popularity at the club, not to mention among the supporters, cannot be easily dismissed and his contract will only expire in 2019.

4/16 Joe Hart Hart’s goose was cooked last summer and chances of return to City’s first team are remote, especially after an indifferent loan spell in Torino. There will, no doubt, be plenty of interest in his services from other Premier League clubs, but offers may only come from further down the table.

5/16 Pablo Zabaleta A terrific servant since arriving in 2008, Zabaleta's exit has been confirmed. He played his last game at the Etihad in a 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

6/16 Gael Clichy The second of three experienced full backs for whom time is running out. Again, a new deal has not been mooted and a departure is likely, bringing Clichy’s six-year stay to an end. Clichy does, however, have the advantage of having played more than both Zabaleta and Sagna this season, making 30 appearances for Guardiola’s side in total.

7/16 Bacary Sagna Completing the full-back set is Sagna, who at 34-years-old is the eldest of the trio. In November, the Frenchman revealed that City were yet to open negotiations over a new deal and reports suggest little has changed since.

8/16 Kelechi Iheanacho Having started the season with hopes of pushing Aguero for a regular starting place, Iheanacho has arguably suffered most from Gabriel Jesus’ arrival. If Aguero stays, it leaves the Nigerian youngster well down the pecking order and potentially looking for first-team opportunities elsewhere.

9/16 Willy Caballero Caballero’s chances of a contract extension have been boosted since he was promoted to starting status following Claudio Bravo’s struggles. Even so, the former Malaga stopper will need to put in composed performances from now until the end of the campaign to fully win Guardiola over and earn an extended stay.

10/16 Jesus Navas A frustrating player at the best of times, this summer may finally see time called on Navas’ underwhelming Etihad career. The winger’s contract expires this summer and City have shown little intention of renewing terms. A return to Sevilla could be on the cards for the once-notoriously homesick Spaniard.

11/16 Fabian Delph Another player whose season has been disrupted by injury, Delph faces an uncertain future as the season draws to a close. West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United have been linked with the England international, who may ultimately find himself crowded out by City’s other midfield options.

12/16 Fernando Only five Premier League starts for the Brazilian this season suggests he does not figure in Guardiola’s long-term thinking, at least not as regular. Like Delph, it is difficult to see where he slots in, especially if City enter the market for midfield options this summer.

14/16 Samir Nasri Impressive displays on loan at Sevilla, despite being pock-marked by the ‘Drip Doctors’ scandal and a sending off against Leicester, could earn Nasri a respectable move come June. The Frenchman has sold his home in Cheshire as he prepares to permanently sever his City ties.

15/16 Wilfried Bony Bony was sent out on loan to Stoke City last summer but his struggle for minutes in Staffordshire led to him openly questioning Mark Hughes’ methods. The Ivorian will have to begin the search for another new club upon his return to City in the summer.

16/16 Jason Denayer Still yet to make a senior appearance for City, Denayer has spent the season on loan at Premier League strugglers Sunderland, and done so without distinction. Another loan, or perhaps a permanent transfer, look likely as the defender remains tied to his parent club until 2020.

“Since I met him, I realised he is a really nice guy. We are all aware about his skills as a player.

“I'm very happy to see he is a good person, humble, charismatic, that’s very important for me as well.“He became an idol because of his success here at Manchester City — he totally deserves it.”

Gabriel Jesus has been a hit since joining the club in January ( Getty )

The 20-year-old also claimed that he can work well with Aguero in a strike partnership, should Guardiola choose to deviate from his favoured lone-striker formation.

“It doesn’t depend on us, it’s up to Pep Guardiola,” he added. “There will be games where it will be suitable and others when it won’t. We must be there ready when the manager decides.”