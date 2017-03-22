He may be long retired but it appears Sir Alex Ferguson still wants to knock Liverpool off their perch.

The legendary former Manchester United manager famously described his greatest challenge as “knocking Liverpool right off their f***ing perch" back in 2002.

And it appears the Scot hasn’t softened in the years since with United now tied with their great rivals on 41 major trophies following the EFL Cup win last month.

EFL Cup final ratings









































1/22 David de Gea - 7 out of 10 Had no answer to Gabbiadini's strikes, but made good first half saves to deny Tadic and Ward-Prowse.

2/22 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Was given a difficult afternoon by Redmond, but utilised his experience as the game grew old.

3/22 Eric Bailly - 6 out of 10 A shaky start in which he was troubled by Bertrand's pace. Another who improved in the second half.

4/22 Chris Smalling - 7 out of 10 Had his hands full with Gabbiadini, but demonstrated fine positioning and awareness.

5/22 Marcos Rojo - 5 out of 10 Uncomfortable at left-back although he was pivotal in laying on Lingard's goal.

6/22 Ander Herrera - 8 out of 10 Oozes class at times, emphasised by his pinpoint cross for the winner. Occasionally guilty of chasing the game.

7/22 Paul Pogba - 6 out of 10 Fielded in a deeper midfield role, his bursting runs were impressive but few and far between.

8/22 Juan Mata - 5 out of 10 Saw little action and was replaced at the break for the more positioned-minded Carrick.

9/22 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Kept a cool head to score another Wembley goal, but almost lost it when fouling Redmond when on a yellow card.

10/22 Anthony Martial - 5 out of 10 Kept under wraps by Cedric for long periods, his deliveries were questionable.

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 9 out of 10 The biggest man for the big occasion. Started and ended the scoring to win his first major trophy for Manchester United.

12/22 Fraser Forster - 5 out of 10 Questioned for his positioning for Ibrahimovic's free-kick, there was little he could do with the other two United goals.

13/22 Cedric - 7 out of 10 Lacked discipline at times, but impressed when on the attack and delivering from the right.

14/22 Jack Stephens - 6 out of 10 Yellow carded for a tough challenge on Martial, the youngster competed fiercely.

15/22 Maya Yoshida - 6 out of 10 Executed a great tackle to deny Lingard. Occasionally allowed his opponents too much space in the area.

16/22 Ryan Bertrand - 8 out of 10 Like Cedric on the other flank, the full-back was excellent in getting forward and crossing at pace.

17/22 Oriol Romeu - 7 out of 10 Competed well against Herrera, and almost won the tie himself with a header that crashed against the post.

18/22 Steven Davis - 8 out of 10 The captain was a delight in midfield. He held his position well and was at the heart of Southampton's best play.

19/22 Nathan Redmond - 7 out of 10 An exciting talent but too often tried to be hero, shooting when teammates were better placed.

20/22 Dusan Tadic - 7 out of 10 Had a habit of finding pockets of space between United's defence and midfield in which he could show off his close control.

21/22 James Ward-Prowse - 8 out of 10 Wonderful distribution, particularly from dead ball situations. Able to weight passes beautifully.

22/22 Manolo Gabbiadini - 9 out of 10 Southampton's new hero scored twice and had another incorrectly ruled out. Deserved to end the match as a cup winner.

With United in the last eight of the Europa League and heavy favourites to take the trophy home, for the first time in their history, in Stockholm in May Ferguson appears excited at the prospect of finally overhauling the Reds.

"Your CV gets bigger,” he told ESPN FC. “If we won the Europa League? Fantastic. Add it to the European Cup, the Cup Winners' Cup, the Champions League - it's bigger and bigger.

“We also want to be the most successful club in England."

United have never won the Europa League either in its current incarnation or in its guise as the UEFA Cup previously.

But with Champions League qualification an added bonus of winning this year’s tournament Ferguson believes Jose Mourinho should turn his full attention to it as the season reaches its climax.

"The thing is, we've never won the Europa League,” he added. “We've never won the UEFA Cup, what it used to be. And we've got a great draw. I'm not saying it's a certainty, but they've got a great chance.

Ferguson is United's most successful-ever manager (Getty)

"It gets you into the Champions League, too -- it didn't used to but it does now, and so that's a great incentive. And there's no Sevilla in it, so that's good.

"If you win a trophy, it's important. It's a European trophy. It doesn't matter that it's not the Champions League -- it's still a European trophy. And if you win it, you get into the Champions League. The incentive is greater to do that.”