Six teams are still in the race for the Premier League title, claims Graeme Souness, after Tottenham ended Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak on Wednesday night.

Dele Alli’s double at White Hart Lane gave Spurs a 2-0 win and ensured Chelsea were unable to capitalise on Liverpool’s dropped points and instead remain only five points clear.

It also means that there are only 10 points between sixth-placed Manchester United and Antonio Conte’s league leaders.

But only five points separating second-placed Liverpool and United – with the teams due to play when the Premier League recommences following this weekend’s FA Cup.

And Souness insisted that all six are still involved in the title hunt and claimed that if Jose Mourinho’s side can maintain their current form – they have won six Premier League games in a row – then they will take some stopping.

Souness told Sky Sports: “Manchester United are a big football club and I always feel with them if they can get on a roll and get a bit of momentum and if they get into any run at all it’ll take some stopping.

“It’s taken Jose a bit longer than I thought it would have taken him to find out about his players but he’s come up with a system that’s working now and I think you have to include them.

“Ten points appears a lot but you lose a couple of games and you get an injury to a key player or you get a couple of decisions go against you and the whole mood in the camp changes. I’d include all of them [top six] in the frame.”

He also insisted that despite the Blues failing at the final hurdle in trying to set a new record for consecutive Premier League wins, it will not dent their confidence in the chase for the title.

Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings







1/22 Hugo Lloris - 7/10 The Spurs captain wasn't called into action until the second half, but then stood firm to Costa's efforts.

2/22 Eric Dier - 7 Remained in a back three and played his part in clearing Chelsea danger in their rare spells of pressure.

3/22 Toby Alderweireld - 8 Contained Costa throughout and showed his awareness in covering for his teammates on occasions.

4/22 Jan Vertonghen - 7 Fluid in possession if somewhat overeager. Steady at the back.

5/22 Kyle Walker - 6 Back after suspension, he was less of a threat than Rose on the opposite flank but involved in the build-up to both goals.

6/22 Mousa Dembele - 7 The returning Belgian displayed his wonderful ability to move with the ball at his feet before being replaced.

7/22 Victor Wanyama - 8 Superb in breaking up Chelsea possession, he was pivotal to an impressive Tottenham victory.

8/22 Danny Rose - 8 A prominent figure who combined energy and physicality down the left-hand side.

9/22 Christian Eriksen - 8 A creative spark with an exquisite right foot. He put both goals on a plate for Alli.

10/22 Dele Alli - 9 Tottenham's two-goal hero. He twice ghosted between Moses and Azpilicueta to head home.

11/22 Harry Kane - 5 Led the line with strength but failed to threaten from an attacking sense.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 5 Untroubled for long periods, but nowhere near to either of Alli's headers especially the second with which he should have done better.

13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 5 Struggled to keep track of Alli all evening, most noticeably for the two goals. His toughest opponent of the season

14/22 David Luiz - 6 Comfortable when bringing the ball out of defence, but switched off as Spurs bagged the lead before the break.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 5 Characterised a careless Chelsea display. Made headed errors, one of which that led to his booking.

16/22 Victor Moses - 5 Lost out in a competitive touchline battle with Rose and failed to see the game out.

17/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 A willing worker but, after one early through ball for Hazard, offered little to the attack.

18/22 N'Golo Kante - 5 Second best to Wanyama's strength and Dembele's skill in midfield.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 6 Responsible for some inventive play, but too often on the periphery. Eventually sacrificed as Conte switched tactics.

20/22 Pedro - 4 His biggest contribution was an entertaining argument with Costa. Booked and wasteful.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 6 Flashes of skill and drive, but passed up his side's best opportunities.

22/22 Diego Costa - 6 Fought to the final whistle, but was given little time or space by Tottenham's back three.

“People will be thinking, Tottenham have beat Chelsea tonight. Are Chelsea going to wake up tomorrow morning with a seed of doubt in their head? No.

“They knew they were playing against a really good team tonight and there’s no disgrace in Chelsea coming here and getting beat.

“So Chelsea’s confidence… will it be dented? I don’t even think it’ll put a scratch on it. They’ve just gone winning 13 games [and] they will feel tomorrow morning and starting at the weekend, I know it’s the FA Cup, the following weekend that we can go another 13 games.”