Six things we learnt from the Premier League this weekend

It was another thrilling weekend of football and one that saw plenty of action in front of goal. A total of 32 goals were netted across the weekend as heavyweights such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all impressed.

For some, however, it was a weekend to forget. Both Leicester and Hull succumbed to heavy defeats while West Ham slumped to a 3-0 loss in front of their home crowd on Sunday.

From Wayne Rooney's omission to Liverpool's 5-1 victory, we take a look at some of the biggest talking points from the weekend:

Theo Walcott still has the potential to produce

For many, Theo Walcott has been nothing but a burst of hot air since his arrival onto the domestic football scene 10 years ago. But his performance against Chelsea on Saturday proved that the 27-year-old still has plenty to offer on the pitch. Walcott was electric with the ball at feet as he pinned back the Chelsea defence and proved a general menace from start to finish. Such a spectacle adds further gloss to what has been a remarkable start to the season for the player. His best days aren't behind him just yet.

Theo Walcott has found his form this season for Arsenal (Getty)

1/11 Artur Boruc (Bournemouth) After a shaky start to the campaign, the former Celtic kept his second consecutive home clean sheet and held out the previously free-scoring Everton.

2/11 Hector Bellerin (Arsenal) Could be included solely on the basis of that inch-perfect tackle on Pedro, but his all-round display deserved plaudits. Assisted Theo Walcott's goal, too.

3/11 Steve Cook (Bournemouth) One of the top-flight's most under-rated players, Cook is quietly impressive week in and week out at the Vitality. Frustrated many a fantasy football manager by shackleing Romelu Lukaku.

4/11 Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) Was this the performance that cracked Diego Costa? Chelsea's controversial frontman will be back to his old tricks soon, but Koscielny showed exactly how every defender should deal with him.

5/11 Daley Blind (Manchester United) Thought to be on his way out in the summer, Blind is now proving it's always useful to have a 'Jack of all trades' about the place. Two assists from corners on Saturday.

6/11 Harry Arter (Bournemouth) Another Bournemouth player, but another eye-catching display. Dominated the midfield against Everton and teed up Junior Stanislas' winner.

7/11 Paul Pogba (Manchester United) That was what you pay £89million for, everyone. Finally looked at home in Jose Mourinho's midfield alongside a busy body like Ander Herrera, who allowed him to work his magic.

8/11 Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) Another who seemed to be heading for the exit in the summer, Son decided to stay and fight for his place. He now looks undroppable, especially in Harry Kane's absence.

9/11 Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) On the day Arsenal delivered the performance they have been threatening for years, so did their best player. Ripped Chelsea apart, with a little help from Alexis Sanchez.

10/11 Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) A streaky player, but when he's in form, there's barely many better. Critics say he shoots from range too much, but when they go in like his strike against Hull did, who can blame him?

11/11 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Back from suspension and back in the goals, it seems only an injury or another trailing elbow will stop him from claiming his second-ever Premier League Golden Boot.

Leicester City need to clue-up on their corners

Leicester were woeful under the set-piece against Manchester United, with three of their four goals coming as a result of the corner ball. With referees cracking down on grappling in the box – something Leicester’s two centre-backs were renowned for last season – the Foxes now need to adapt and tweak their approach to dealing with such a vital aspect of the game. Claudio Ranieri himself admitted that his team were not “smart” enough. Speaking after the game, the Italian said: "When you concede a goal, a smart goal from a corner, you aren't concentrated. Now it is important to analyse and understand what happened in some situations.”

Leicester struggled with their set-piece defending against United on Saturday (Getty)

Charlie Austin revival shows what West Ham are missing

Not long ago, West Ham had the option to sign Charlie Austin from QPR. When push came to shove, co-owner David Sullivan decided against it, explaining that the player was too injury prone. While Austin responded last year by labelling Sullivan’s remarks an “outrageous slur”, his goal on Sunday, and his performances as a whole this season, bear testament to what the Hammers are missing out on. While Slaven Bilic’s side have looked lacklustre up top, Austin’s tenacity and grit have served Southampton immensely well so far. Saints took a punt on the 27-year-old and it’s finally starting to pay off.

It’s time to offer Ross Barkley space to breath

Ronald Koeman all but lost it on Saturday during his post-match press conference when he was confronted with another question about an ‘out-of-form’ Ross Barkley. And rightly so. There’s no doubt that the midfielder oozes potential but the stifling atmosphere surrounding the player is suffocating his talent. As we’ve seen throughout the years, too much fixation with one particular player can prove damaging. It’s time to step back, shift the focus, and offer the 22-year-old time and space to grow.

Ross Barkley has yet to live up to expectation - time to give him space (Getty)

Liverpool’s bright start bodes well

Although it’s still early days, Liverpool have already staked their claim to the title after a remarkable start to the season. Asides from a 2-0 blip against Burnley, Jurgen Klopp’s side have impressed, shipping a startling 24 goals across their last 10 games, including four against Leicester and five against Hull. Compared to the whistle clean fluidity of Pep Guardiola’s men, Liverpool’s style of football may not be as aesthetically pleasing, but the side have delivered nonetheless. While they’ve yet to keep a clean sheet in the league, their bright start certainly bodes well.

Wayne Rooney’s fight has only just begun

With the captain absent from Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up on Saturday, Manchester United thrived against Leicester City. There was no doubt about it. The home side looked fresh and revitalised in Wayne Rooney’s absence as they ran four past the champions. Although Rooney’s demotion was well sign-posted on account of his recent dip in form, Saturday’s result has reiterated the inevitable for the 30-year-old. With Mourinho’s authority once again rubber-stamped following his side’s convincing victory, Rooney must now fight tooth and claw for a starring role on the centre stage.