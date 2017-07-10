Premier League fans will be able to watch 126 live games from the top flight for only £18 a month starting from next season.

Sky Sports has had a major shake-up to its sports offerings by expanding to 10 channels, including Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football, as each channel will be tailored to an individual sport.

There will also be channels dedicated to cricket, goal and Formula 1 while Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Arena will show rugby union, rugby league, boxing, netball, darts, NFL, tennis, WWE and more.

Premier League 2017/18 home kits rated







1/20 Arsenal – 7 out of 10 The neat navy trim of last year’s effort is abandoned but the button collar is a nice addition. Arsenal / Puma

2/20 Bournemouth – 7 out of 10 Umbro take up the mantle from JD Sports and it is a predictable, simple but effective first effort. Mansion have mercifully scaled down their logo, too. Bournemouth / Umbro

3/20 Brighton and Hove Albion – 5 out of 10 The gold trim sits a little uneasy, not least because Chris Hughton’s side come up as champions. Otherwise unspectacular. Brighton and Hove Albion / Nike

4/20 Burnley – 5 out of 10 The claret fade on the blue shoulders spoils this one. We’re not sure three Puma logos on the shirt along were wholly necessary, either. Burnley / Puma

5/20 Chelsea – 4 out of 10 Nike’s first Chelsea effort could hardly be any plainer. Blue shirt, blue shorts, white socks and there is honestly nothing else to say about it. F for effort. Chelsea / Nike

6/20 Crystal Palace – 7 out of 10 Stripes make a welcome return but looks a lot like the 2015/16 number. Also, are Macron ever going to take that little bloke off the sleeves? Crystal Palace / Macron

7/20 Everton – 5 out of 10 After having last season’s stand-out home shirt, this time around Everton’s is more like a training top. The additional Umbro branding down the sleeve seems a bit needless. Everton / Umbro

8/20 Huddersfield Town – 8 out of 10 The pixelated stripes will not be to everyone’s taste but it is, at least, something different; a 1990s throwback in an age of simple strips that try their best to look like the 1960s. Huddersfield Town / Puma

9/20 Leicester City – 5 out of 10 The collar goes, the gold trim remains and in fact, becomes even more prominent, with a big thick bar down the sleeves. Always preferred them in blue and white. Leicester City / Puma

10/20 Liverpool – 9 out of 10 This year’s stand-out effort. The deeper tone of red works nicely and the only blemish is that weird white line underneath the armpit. Liverpool / New Balance

11/20 Manchester City – 4 out of 10 Another Nike template, another t-shirt with a tick on it and little else, but does at least have a little more flair than Chelsea’s. One of a few to feature a sleeve sponsor; marks off for that. Manchester City / Nike

12/20 Manchester United – 8 out of 10 Button collar, black trim on the sleeves and the three stripes are subtle. The main sponsor is still horrendous, of course, but their best for a few years. Manchester United / Adidas

13/20 Newcastle United – 7 out of 10 Pleasing on the eye until you notice the sponsor, whose turquoise logo sits a little uneasy. Newcastle United / Puma

14/20 Southampton – 5 out of 10 Each to their own, but in our own humble one, Southampton always look better in proper stripes. At least this one’s not all-red like previous monstrosities. Southampton / Under Armour

15/20 Stoke City – 7 out of 10 Red, white and blue, the collar is the most eye-catching feature on Stoke’s new home shirt. Fairly standard, otherwise, but in this case better for it. Stoke City / Macron

16/20 Swansea City – 5 out of 10 Another sleeve sponsor, another turquoise sponsor too, so we are off to a bad start. On the whole, nothing special. Swansea City / Joma

17/20 Tottenham Hotspur – 6 out of 10 Nike’s first Tottenham effort breaks the template slightly, but would have been so much nicer without that shield around the badge. The red sponsor has been a gripe among fans for a while. Tottenham Hotspur / Nike

18/20 Watford – 7 out of 10 A smart yellow and red effort from Adidas loses marks for sporting a sleeve sponsor. Thankfully, few other Premier League clubs have followed suit. Watford / Adidas

19/20 West Bromwich Albion – 6 out of 10 A passable shirt spoiled by a few unnecessary features: the white trim around the collar and shoulders; the massive sponsor and the solid navy blue back. West Bromwich Albion / Adidas

20/20 West Ham United – 5 out of 10 No jarring Union Jack motif on the sleeves this time, but that is the only improvement. The collar is an odd one and two-tone V design a strange addition too. West Ham United / Umbro

Sky Sports Main Event will host all the major sporting occasions while Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Mix are retained.

Existing subscribers will receive the additional channels automatically, but customers will also be able to pick and choose which channels they can subscribe to.

A one channel package will cost customers £18-per-month, with two costing £22 and three costing £26.

That means that customers will be able to watch every Premier League game televised on Sky Sports for as little as £18 a month – or 60p a day – by choosing to subscribe to the Sky Sports Premier League channel.