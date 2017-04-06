Slaven Bilic has called for West Ham to unite as a club and secure the victory they desperately need against Swansea on Saturday.

The Hammers have lost their last five Premier League matches and will be sucked into the relegation battle, and leave a huge question mark over Bilic's future as manager, should they lose a sixth.

Bilic, given a vote of confidence by the club's owners after last week's loss to Hull, insists the responsibility for West Ham's poor run lies solely with him.

Arsenal 3 West Ham 0 player ratings







22 show all Arsenal 3 West Ham 0 player ratings









































1/22 Emiliano Martinez - 7 out of 10 Getty

2/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10 Getty

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 6 out of 10 Getty

4/22 Gabriel - 6 out of 10 Getty

5/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 Getty

6/22 Mohammed Elneny - 7 out of 10 Getty

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10 Getty

8/22 Theo Walcott - 8 out of 10 Getty

9/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10 Getty

10/22 Mesut Ozil - 8 out of 10 Getty

11/22 Danny Welbeck - 6 out of 10 Getty

12/22 Darren Randolph - 5 out of 10 Getty

13/22 Sam Byram - 5 out of 10

14/22 James Collins - 6 out of 10 Getty

15/22 Jose Fonte - 5 out of 10 Getty

16/22 Arthur Masuaku - 4 out of 10

17/22 Chiekhou Kouyate - 6 out of 10 Getty

18/22 Mark Noble - 5 out of 10 Getty

19/22 Manuel Lanzini - 6 out of 10 Getty

20/22 Michail Antonio - 6 out of 10

21/22 Andre Ayew - 5 out of 10 Getty

22/22 Andy Carroll - 4 out of 10 Getty

But he has called for the players, staff and fans to come together for a match that looks crucial to keeping them in the Premier League.

"We have to do the job," he said. "We wanted to do it before now. I didn't smell this, I didn't think we would lose five games.

"I will never stop believing in myself but to get, or to keep, other people believing, people who are not involved in training or the amount of work I do here, you have to deliver the results and now it is about time. You have to do it for the club.

"It's not can we do it, we have to do it and we've got to do it on Saturday. It's going to be extremely difficult but also a great challenge to be a part of, also for me as a manager.

"It is my responsibility. Now we have to think only about the team. Not a team of 11, a team of 60,000, plus 18 other players, plus staff, and many more people.

"The one and only aim is to win the game. The game is going to be extremely difficult, I rate Swansea and Paul Clement, but they are below us.

Carroll should be available for the Swansea game ( Getty )

"It is our job to keep the fans behind us the whole game because they are also going to be nervous and they want their team to win, especially these type of games.

"But it is in our hands and that is the best you can ask for. Your destiny is in your hands. We are playing a team we have beaten, a team that is five points below us. We have big belief."

Bilic hopes to have striker Andy Carroll available despite the injury-hit striker going off with a groin problem during Wednesday night's 3-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Winger Michail Antonio, who had to be replaced at half-time at the Emirates due to a sickness bug, should also be fit.