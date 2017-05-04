Slaven Bilic has played down suggestions his future is in doubt at West Ham.

The Hammers face Tottenham this weekend off the back of three straight draws and sit seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Bilic has faced speculation over his future all season with the likes of Roberto Mancini and Rafa Benitez linked with his job.

But with crucial points still up for grabs as the Hammers look to finally secure their Premier League status the Croatian is choosing instead to focus his attention on the task at hand.

"It's not the time to talk about my situation. It's the time to talk about the club. I'm very calm and focused on the game,” he said. "It's not the time to talk about transfers. We are talking about targets with the staff and the board, but not in public."

Tottenham can close within one point of Chelsea at the top of the Premier League with a win on Friday night.

And Bilic admits his side face a daunting task against the team he feels are playing the best football in the country.

"I have nothing but praise for Chelsea, I have great respect for them to make the gap they have," he added. "Don't get me wrong, Chelsea deserve to be on top, but Spurs are playing maybe the best football.

Slaven Bilic saw his side move to 39 points after the draw with Stoke ( Getty )

"Spurs have been in good form for the past couple of months and are playing good. But we have to be positive. We are four games unbeaten and have three cleans sheets as well. Our form has improved and we are positive and optimistic."

Bilic will hand Andy Carroll a late fitness test on the groin problem which has sidelined him for the last two matches, while fellow striker Diafra Sakho will miss the rest of the season with a back injury.