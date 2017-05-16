Claude Puel admits he finds speculation over his job as Southampton manager "strange" ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Puel's future at St Mary's is uncertain despite reaching the EFL Cup final in February and leading one of the league's youngest sides to a potential top-eight finish.

Jose Mourinho's side came out victorious at Wembley as Saints came agonisingly close to their first trophy since 1976 in a thrilling 3-2 defeat.

Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 player ratings







22 show all Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 player ratings









































1/22 Fraser Forster – 6 out of 10

2/22 Cedric Soares – 5 out of 10

3/22 Jack Stephens – 7 out of 10

4/22 Maya Yoshida – 6 out of 10

5/22 Ryan Bertrand – 6 out of 10

6/22 Steven Davis – 7 out of 10

7/22 Oriol Romeu – 5 out of 10

8/22 James Ward-Prowse – 5 out of 10

9/22 Dusan Tadic – 5 out of 10

10/22 Nathan Redmond – 6 out of 10

11/22 Manolo Gabbiadini – 5 out of 10

12/22 Petr Cech – 7 out of 10

13/22 Rob Holding – 7 out of 10

14/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 6 out of 10

15/22 Nacho Monreal – 6 out of 10

16/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 out of 10

17/22 Aaron Ramsey – 8 out of 10

18/22 Granit Xhaka – 6 out of 10

19/22 Kieran Gibbs – 5 out of 10

20/22 Mesut Ozil – 6 out of 10

21/22 Alexis Sanchez – 8 out of 10

22/22 Danny Welbeck – 7 out of 10

At times this season, fans have not enjoyed Southampton's style of play and squad rotation under Puel but the Frenchman pointed to his relationship with the supporters as evidence that the club are behind him.

"I think it's strange because someone asked me about speculation and all of the questions about how I will improve the club," Puel said.

"It's strange, it's not a question of being proud of my work, with my staff it's good to develop young players for the future.

"I hope for Southampton that we will see this for next season but of course it will be interesting to continue this work because I think it's important to improve.

"For me, it's important that every time we have honesty with the club and the fans.

"I work to give the best for the team, for the staff and the fans, it's normal.

"I cannot understand the speculation because when I see all of the fans on the street they are happy to see me, and tell me congratulations.

"When I spoke with our opponents' players and staff, they give congratulations about our players and our quality and all of this is a good response to the speculation."

With two games remaining in the Premier League, Southampton are aiming to finish eighth and Puel hopes to build for next season by taking six points against United and Stoke.

Puel said: "The last result away against Middlesbrough allowed us the possibility to finish strong in the Premier League.

"We made seven changes and with a good result and good play and we saw all the squad play with good concentration and focus and this is the most important thing.

Puel has fallen under scrutiny in recent weeks (Getty)



"A lot of people ask me what the possibilities are for this team, and it's about having a good focus about the game (on Wednesday), not having to focus on relegation, Europa League games or different things, and I'm happy with all the work we can do on the pitch and in the training sessions.

"When we can make seven changes with the team, this has allowed different players to recover, and this will allow us to finish strong this week."

PA