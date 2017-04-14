Manchester City travel to the south coast to face Southampton as they look to cement their place in the Premier League's top four and qualify for next season's Champions League.
- Manchester City's Pep Guardiola refuses to rule out summer move for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez
- Pep Guardiola fears Gabriel Jesus won't be fit enough to return for Manchester City against Arsenal in FA Cup semi-final
- Pep Guardiola turned down chance to sign David Silva at Barcelona before Manchester City move
- Claudio Bravo under the microscope again as Manchester City beat Hull to stay on track for top four
- Jordy Clasie scores first Premier League goal to give Southampton victory over West Brom
What time does it start?
The match will kick off at 7.45pm BST on Saturday 15 August.
Where can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports 3, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.
Previous meetings
Manchester City 1 Southampton 1
Premier League, October 2016
Southampton 4 Manchester City 2
Premier League, May 2016
Manchester City 3 Southampton 1
Premier League, November 2015
Form
Southampton: WLDWW
Manchester City: LDDLW
Odds
Provided by 888.com
Southampton: 7/2
Manchester City: 77/100
Draw: 29/10
- More about:
- Premier League
- Southampton Fc
- Manchester City