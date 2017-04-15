Manchester City have desperately missed Vincent Kompany this season, for his defending, his leadership and organisation. Here at St Mary’s they got all that from him and something more, as he scored the headed goal that turned a drab 0-0 draw into an emphatic 3-0 win.

This game was going nowhere until Kompany broke it open, his goal followed by others for Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero. The three points could prove crucial, moving City back above Liverpool into third place. The top two are racing away but City are still keeping ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United, their next two opponents, in the cup and the league, in what will be the biggest week of their season.

City had played out 55 insipid minutes when they finally took the lead. It started when Jesus Navas’s 30-yarder forced Fraser Forster to tip the ball over the crossbar. David Silva drifted in the corner kick from the left. Kompany clambered up above Maya Yoshida at the near post and darted his header down and into the far corner of the goal. Forster could not scramble across in time.

Kompany rose to nod home Silva's corner ( Getty )

It was Kompany’s first goal since August 2015 and he celebrated with the wild glee of a man who had spent a long time wondering if he could ever get to do this again. It has been a nightmare season for Kompany, this was only his seven start in all competitions, and yet he now has the chance to make a difference to the crucial finale.

Once City were ahead they played with more freedom and more speed, although that does not say much. Kompany could have scored a second from a corner, Silva had a shot blocked and Aguero failed to race away from Jack Stephens despite getting in front of him.

But Saints were coming forward and eventually City found the space to score their second and kill the game. Silva played in De Bruyne, running in behind, with far more room than he could have expected. He waited until the perfect moment and squared to Leroy Sane, running alongside him, who finished into an empty net for his ninth goal of a brilliant season.

Sane applied the finish to a devastating City counter ( Getty )

That was game over and with the pressure off City scored a clever third. Navas played the ball to De Bruyne at the byline, he pulled back a back and Aguero jumped at the far post to head it in. Aguero had not been at his best, but neither had City, and yet they still turned it round at the end. It was a dominant second half performance that felt very unlikely during a drab first half.

Manchester City did indeed start like a team whose priority was to preserve energy for next Sunday. They dominated possession, as they were always going to do, but there was very little drive or spark to go with it. With Raheem Sterling rested City struggled to beat opponents. Navas, again at right-back, found crossing positions often enough, but none of those crosses went anywere.

Aguero rose to nod De Bruyne's cross past Forster ( Getty )

It took until the final minutes of the first half for City to look like scoring but even then they could not find the precision they needed. David Silva should have done better at the far post from Sergio Aguero’s deflected cross. Leroy Sane was brought down by Fraser Forster, who got just enough of the ball to concede a corner, rather than a penalty. It was poor stuff, and City needed to do far more after the break. Fortunately for Pep Guardiola, they did.

Southampton, in truth, struggled to make much of an impression on the game. Most of this match was attack versus defence but Saints never quite had the incision or speed to hurt City on the break. They had one good chance early in the first half, when Dusan Tadic shot over from Manolo Gabbiadini’s cross. It took until the 72nd minute for Saints to go close again, with Cedric Soares met Tadic’s cross, only for Claudio Bravo to match it with a rare save.