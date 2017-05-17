Southampton and Manchester United face-off in what is every bit the end of season Premier League dead-rubber.

The Saints are comfortably ensconced in mid-table, while United now cannot qualify for the Champions League through their league placing.

What time does it start?

Southampton vs Manchester United kicks off at 7.45pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 7.30pm BST.

Preview

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 win at relegated Middlesbrough, a result that lifted the Saints to ninth in the table. Goals by Jay Rodriguez and Nathan Redmond ensured Claude Puel’s team found the net for the first time in four matches, increasing hopes of a fourth successive top-half finish.

Virgil van Dijk and Alex McCarthy are the only absentees in an otherwise fully fit squad at the French manager’s disposal.

The Red Devils arrive on the south coast with precious little to play for after defeat against Tottenham on Sunday ended their faint hopes of a top four finish. Manager Jose Mourinho made it clear even before the match with Spurs that United’s main priority is the Europa League final with Ajax.

As such, the Portuguese is likely to rest several of his key players on Wednesday and in Sunday’s final Premier League match of the season against Crystal Palace.

It’s a big game for…

Anthony Martial: Amid speculation he could be sold in the summer, the forward produced a bright display in defeat to Spurs and will probably feature again here.

If he can deliver the goods once more, he may cement a place in Mourinho’s Europa League final plans.

Best stat…

1897: The year in which Southampton and Manchester United first went head to head. The Red Devils were playing under their former name, Newton Heath, in the 1-1 draw between the sides.

Remember when…

Who can forget the Saints’ 6-3 win over United in October 1996? Two goals each from Eyal Berkovic and Egil Ostenstad, a strike by Matt Le Tisier and a Gary Neville own goal gave Graeme Souness’ team a memorable victory.

Player to watch…

Nathan Redmond: The 23-year-old scored a fine goal in Southampton’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough last weekend.

With England boss Gareth Southgate set to name his squad for the matches with Scotland and France in the not too distant future, the former Norwich man will be looking to add to his eight goals so far this season.

Past three-meetings…

Manchester United 3 (Ibrahimovic 2, Lingard) Southampton 2 (Gabbiadini 2)

League Cup, February 2017

Manchester United 2 (Ibrahimovic 2) Southampton 0

Premier League, August 2016

Manchester United 0 Southampton 1 (Austin)

Premier League, January 2016

Form guide…

Southampton: LLDDLW

Manchester United: DDWLDL

Odds…

Provided by 888 Sport

Southampton to win: 33/20

Manchester United to win: 7/4

Draw: 47/20