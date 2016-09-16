The new Southampton boss, Claude Puel, will be delighted with his side's performance in their comfortable 3-0 victory over Sparta Prague in the Europa League. Puel will now look to try and secure his first Premier League win with the Saints.

Swansea would have been happy with the final score when they played Chelsea last Sunday. The Swans managed a 2-2 draw against the Blues and showed their quality to come from one goal down to earn a point.

It’s a big game for…

Fernando Llorente. Swansea's summer signing from Sevilla has played all four games for the Swans this season but is yet to score or assist any of his team's goals.

Best stat…

The biggest defeat between these two teams was when Swansea beat Southampton 6-0 in 1964 when both teams were playing in the old second division .

Remember when...

Ricky Lambert scored this last minute winner against Swansea at the Liberty Stadium back in 2014.

Player to watch…

Charlie Austin. The ex-QPR striker has not played much football but scored twice on his Europa League debut for the Saints, as they beat Sparta Prague 3-0.

Predicted line-ups...

Southampton: Forster, Bertrand, Fonte, Soares, Davis, Romeu, Clasie, Tadic, Austin, Redmond.

Swansea City: Fabianski, Kingsley, Amat, Fernández, Naughton, Routledge, Sigurdsson, Barrow.

Past three meetings...

Swansea City 0, Southampton 1 (Long)

Premier League, February 2016.

Southampton 3 (van Dijk, Ki Sung-yueng OG, Mane), Swansea 1 (Sigurdsson).

Premier League, September 2015.

Southampton 0, Swansea 1 (Shelvey).

Premier League, February 2015.

Form guide…

Southampton: WDLDLW

Swansea City: DWLWLD

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 2.15pm

TV: Highlights on BBC 1

Odds…

Southampton: 13/18

Swansea City: 47/10

DRAW: 23/8