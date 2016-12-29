Harry Kane offered his services to NFL teams as a kicker following his shocking penalty miss for Tottenham against Southampton on Wednesday night.

Kane, who had earlier put Spurs ahead with a powerful head after they fell behind to Virgil van Dijk’s goal, thundered his penalty yards over the crossbar from the spot midway through the second half.

Slow-motion replays showed Kane’s standing foot created a huge divot in the turf, moving the ball as he went to strike it.

But a 4-1 victory on the night meant the England striker was in the mood to joke about his effort, and even suggested it would be enough to earn a move to the NFL, of which Kane is a big fan of.

“If there's any NFL teams looking for a kicker in the future, have a look at my game tonight!” he tweeted after the match.

Dele Alli scored twice on the night, with Son Heung-min getting the fourth after Saints winger Nathan Redmond was sent off, which led to Kane’s penalty.

And he told Sky Sports after the game: “The ground gave way under me for the penalty, I had seen before the game that there was a new square of turf and it just gave way.”

Mauricio Pochettino was equally unconcerned by the spot-kick and defended his striker, but admitted he was thankful it didn’t have an effect on the result.

If there's any @NFL teams looking for a kicker in the future, have a look at my game tonight! 😉 #SOUTOT — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 28, 2016

"It was an accident,” Pochettino said. “He put his left foot close to the ball, the ball went up and it was unbelievable the situation. The important thing is it didn’t affect the result.”