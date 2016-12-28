Everything you need to know about Southampton vs Tottenham

It’s a big game for...

Harry Kane: The England striker has failed to find the net in his last three Premier League games. Failing to reach the heights of last season, where he was the top scorer in the league, he now finds himself languishing six goals off Diego Costa as we edge towards the halfway point of the season.

Best stat...

11: Southampton’s 2-1 victory at White Hart Lane last season was the first time the Saints’ have beaten Spurs for 11 years.

Remember when...

The last time these two teams faced each other on the south coast, Kane scored this wonderful solo effort to put the visitors in front before Dele Alli doubled their lead to give Tottenham a 2-0 win.

Player to watch...

Jay Rodriguez: Returning from his serious knee injury back in October, Rodriguez has found it hard to keep himself in the Southampton setup since. However, after a brace in his last game against Bournemouth and with Charlie Austin set for a spell on the sidelines due to injury, Spurs will have to keep an eye on the dynamic forward.

Past three meetings...

Tottenham 1 (Son Heung-min) Southampton 2 (Davis 2), Premier League, May 2016

Southampton 0, Tottenham 2 (Kane, Alli), Premier League, December 2015

Southampton 2 (Pelle 2) Tottenham 2 (Lamela, Chadli), Premier League, April 2015

Tottenham need to win after falling 13 points behind leaders Chelsea (Getty)



Form guide...

Southampton: WLDWDW

Tottenham: LWWLWW

Vital information...

Kick-off time: 19:45, Wednesday 28th December 2016

TV: Live on Sky Sports 1

Odds...

Southampton win: 19/10

Tottenham to win: 13/8

Draw: 23/10

(Odds provided by BetVictor)