Mauricio Pochettino has been saying all year that the last step for his Spurs team to take is in their heads. At St Mary’s last night they looked like they have. This was Spurs’ first away win since September, moving them one point behind Arsenal, but it felt like their most important of the season. Or at least since flattening Manchester City in October.

This was the ultimate mettle-test for a Spurs side who do not always pass them. They were 1-0 down here after 70 seconds, against a very competitive and clever Southampton team. Spurs had not won away in five and looked like they were at risk of collapsing.

But Spurs fought back level and then blew Saints away with a brilliant second-half performance. It was the type of dominant display that nearly won them the title last season. When they play like this they look like one of the best teams in the country, and certainly candidates for the top four. Had Harry Kane converted a second-half penalty it would have been 5-1, which would have been no unfair reflection on the game.

Van Dijk rises highest to nod home an opener for Saints (©The Digital South Ltd)

For Pochettino it was the perfect return to St Mary’s, especially as it had started so badly.

It did not look like Victor Wanyama knew how to handle the occasion when, after 20 seconds, he made a mistake that helped his former team into the lead. Seemingly over-motivated for the game, he flattened Sofiane Boufal, jumped up and did the same to Ryan Bertrand. The first tackle was fair but the second was not. James Ward-Prowse whipped the free-kick into the box and Virgil van Dijk got up in between Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose to head Saints into the lead. Only 70 seconds had been played.

Spurs simply had not woken up yet, a problem that happens too often, especially away from home. Saints knew they were vulnerable on the break, or when playing out from the back. Nathan Redmond whistled a shot just wide, Rose then had to tackle just before he turned in a Bertrand cross.

Dele Alli celebrates his equaliser ( Getty )

It was only now, with Saints threatening to race away, that Spurs settled into the game. Wanyama was struggling but Mousa Dembele, alongside him, is a far better player and he started to set the tone. When Dembele plays well, Spurs play well, and as he found his rhythm Saints could not stop him.

Soon enough Dembele made the equaliser, flicking a brilliant pass out to Moussa Sissoko on the left. His cross deflected up off Redmond and Dele Alli read its flight better than anyone, leaping up above Van Dijk - no easy feat - to head in to the far post. Spurs were on top and Wanyama nearly turned his half around, jinking past Van Dijk, only to be denied by Fonte’s brave block. Redemption would have to wait.

Harry Kane puts Spurs ahead with his headed effort ( Getty )

But Spurs came at Saints so hard at the start of the second half, they nearly killed the game. Pressing hard, they forced a corner and when Eriksen whipped it in to the near post, there was no-one to pick up Kane. He jumped free and powered his header into the near top corner, past a weak Fraser Forster hand, giving Spurs the lead.

That was Kane’s first league goal for almost four weeks but he could not take his perfect chance to score a second. Mike Dean awarded a penalty when Redmond pulled down Alli, surging through onto Sissoko’s pass, and sent off Redmond even though Alli got a shot away as he went down. But when Kane took the kick, his standing foot disrupted the turf, lifting the ball up like a golf tee. Kane clipped it clean over the bar.

Kyle Walker and Jay Rodriguez tussle for possession ( Getty )

Spurs were carving 10-man Saints open, and when Rose’s cross found its way to Eriksen, the little Dane should have done better than hit the crossbar. The pair combined again, Eriksen flicking the ball out to Rose, but Rose pulled his shot wide.

The final 15 minutes were a nous-test for a Spurs side not always the best at seeing games out, and when Lloris under-hit a clearance, he needed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to miscue his shot from distance. But just as Spurs were starting to tense up, a substitute of their own, Heung-Min Son, killed the game. Eriksen’s diagonal deflected off Oriol Romeu into Son’s path. Racing into space, Son drove a perfect finish into the far bottom corner.

That was Saints done and as Spurs poured forward they found time for a fourth. Rose, still running, sliced through Saints and laid the ball off to Alli, who put the ball through Forster’s hands into the corner for his second.​