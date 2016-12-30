Everything you need to know about Southampton vs West Brom

It’s a big game for…

Nacer Chadli: The former Spurs star was in scintillating form when he first moved to the Baggies but has gone off the boil of late. After two difficult games for West Brom, they’ll be hoping to claim some points at St Mary’s on Saturday. They’ll need Chadli to be at his creative best to take some points from Southampton.

Weird stat…

If West Brom win this fixture on Saturday, both clubs will have the same record against each other. Currently Southampton have won 15, drawn 18 and lost 14 of the 47 matches whilst West Brom have the opposite, obviously.

Remember when…

Back in the 2012/13 season, West Brom demolished Southampton 3-0 at St Mary’s thanks to goals from Marc-Antoine Fortune, Romelu Lukaku and Shane Long but the game had just as many red cards. Gaston Ramirez and Danny Fox were dismissed for the Saints, whilst goalscorer Marc-Antoine Fortune saw red for the visitors.

Player to watch…

Fraser Forster: England shot-stopper Forster has been in great form this season at St Mary’s, only conceding more than one goal on one occasion, against league leaders Chelsea. The Baggies will have to penetrate an already solid Southampton defence and then still have to try to beat the 28-year-old goalkeeper between the sticks. Not an easy task at all.

Past three meetings…

Southampton 3 (Ward-Prowse 2, Tadic) West Brom 0, Premier League, January 2016

West Brom 0 Southampton 0, Premier League, December 2016

Forster has only conceded more than one goal on one occasion this season (Getty)



West Brom 1 (Berahino) Southampton 0, Premier League, February 2015

Form guide…

Southampton: WLDWDW

West Brom: DWLWLL

Salomon Rondon is likely to lead the West Brom attack (Getty)



Vital information…

Kick-off: 15:00, Saturday 31st December 2016

TV: Highlights on Match of the Day, BBC TWO – 10pm

Odds…

Southampton to win: 4/6

West Brom to win: 21/4

Draw: 27/10

(Odds provided by BetVictor)