Chelsea's Stamford Bridge to undergo £500m redevelopment after London council agrees to planning proposals

The £500m redevelopment of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge has been given the go ahead by Hammersmith and Fulham Council.

In a meeting that lasted little under three hours, all members of the council's planning committee unanimously agreed to the London club's proposals.

The architects who designed Beijing's 'Bird's Nest' will be commissioned to oversee construction and increase the stadium's capacity to 60,000.

A statement on the club's official website, said: "More than a year ago, a planning application for a new stadium at Stamford Bridge with an expanded seating capacity was submitted to our local council, Hammersmith & Fulham.

"Over the past 12 months, we have consulted widely with neighbouring residents, local businesses, statutory authorities and continued to work closely with the council.

"Tonight the council's planning committee considered the application and we are grateful that planning permission was granted for the redevelopment of our historic home.

"The committee decision does not mean that work can begin on site. This is just the latest step, although a significant one, that we have to take before we can commence work, including obtaining various other permissions."

