Until Arsene Wenger makes a decision, Arsenal's players will continue to hide behind the on-going confusion

When Barcelona were recovering from their 4-0 defeat in Paris Saint-Germain, one of the worst in their modern history, Luis Enrique knew that he needed some grand gesture to get the club back on track, to refocus the players on the big games still ahead of them.

So in his press conference after beating Sporting Gijon 6-1, Enrique said that he would be leaving at the end of the season. The news was not a shock but the timing certainly was, even to the players. But it had the desired effect, ending all the uncertainty, distraction and speculation around the club.

The proof came one week later. Barcelona welcomed PSG back to the Nou Camp, played with clear heads and a determination to make the most of Enrique’s final days. The rest is history.

It is not hard to see the relevance to Arsenal. The confusion over Arsene Wenger’s future is a cloud hanging over the club, far more so than Enrique at Barcelona, whose departure was very widely expected. And it is having far more of a damaging effect.

Arsenal are in free-fall, having lost four of their last five Premier League games, their worst league record of the long Wenger era. As is no secret, the only teams they have beaten in their last six games are non-league Sutton United and Lincoln City.

The Arsenal players have clearly realised that Wenger’s future gives them an excuse. Whatever happens over the rest of the season, it will be blamed on Wenger. So there is no fear of the public opprobrium that usually makes sure players keep their standards up. They are free to play as badly as they see fit, knowing that whatever happens it is Wenger – and the board who are trying to keep him on – who will get it in the neck.

West Brom vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all West Brom vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Ben Foster - 7 out of 10 Had little chance with Arsenal's goal, he made a fine save from Ramsey and showed good handling throughout. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Craig Dawson - 8 out of 10 A constant threat from set-pieces, he dominated the air at both ends of the pitch and was rewarded with two goals. Getty Images

3/22 Gareth McAuley - 7 out of 10 The Northern Irish defender was consistently cool under pressure. Getty Images

4/22 Jonny Evans - 8 out of 10 Alongside his compatriot, he took was the essence of assured defending. Getty Images

5/22 Allan Nyom - 7 out of 10 Demonstrated pace and power from the left-back position. Getty Images

6/22 Darren Fletcher - 7 out of 10 The midfielder was given more license to get forward alongside Livermore and nearly finished off a fine first half move. Getty Images

7/22 Jake Livermore - 8 out of 10 Following his England call-up, the midfielder impressed as he sat in front of the back four. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Chris Brunt - 5 out of 10 Back on the left-side of midfield, the winger was quiet before his removal for Yacob. Getty Images

9/22 Nacer Chadli - 6 out of 10 Switched off defensively for Sanchez's goal, but was at the heart of two of Albion's. Getty Images

10/22 James McClean - 7 out of 10 A livewire on the left, he missed chances with his head and his right boot. Booked. Getty Images

11/22 Hal Robson-Kanu - 6 out of 10 Off the bench and on the scoresheet within 74 seconds. Getty Images

12/22 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made two fine saves before injury forced him off in the first half.

13/22 Hector Bellerín - 5 out of 10 Pushed back and given a torrid time by the tenacity of McClean.

14/22 Laurent Koscielny - 5 out of 10 Failed to recover after being beaten in the air by Dawson for Albion's opener.

15/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 5 out of 10 Struggled against the strength of both Rondon and Robson-Kanu.

16/22 Nacho Monreal - 5 out of 10 Combined well with Sanchez when overlapping. Less impressive in defence.

17/22 Granit Xhaka - 5 out of 10 Displayed awareness to set up Sanchez but was outmuscled by West Brom's midfield.

18/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 out of 10 Failed to make an impact all afternoon.

19/22 Theo Walcott - 5 out of 10 An early glimpse of goal was as good as it got for the forward who was unable to show the England boss what he was missing.

20/22 Aaron Ramsey - 5 out of 10 An off day for the Welshman who was denied by Foster and then culpable for allowing Dawson to roam free to head Albion's third.

21/22 Danny Welbeck - 6 out of 10 Saw little of the ball up front, but did hit the crossbar with a close-range header in the second half.

22/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10 Another goal for the Chilean, but he struggled after being fouled by McClean. The decision to substitute him led to a chorus of boos.

That might sound pessimistic but it is the nature of footballers. They often want an excuse and will almost always take one when offered. That is why ‘new manager bounce’ exists, because once a problem is removed the players have nowhere to hide behind. That is why Leicester City are now good again, not because Craig Shakespeare is a better manager than Claudio Ranieri.

This is what is happening at Arsenal right now. All teams can lose matches but Arsenal are losing games with no real professional pride. The way they collapsed in the second half in both Bayern Munich legs, losing 10-2 in total, spoke of a team who did not mind the humiliation of a bad defeat. The way they sleep-walked to defeat at West Bromwich Albion showed the same thing. This is what a team looks like who have lost their standards but know they will not be held accountable.

What Arsenal need to do, if they are to save their season, is return some of that accountability to the squad as quickly as possible. The players need to know that if they keep playing this badly then they will be held responsible. Because they have some big games coming up that could go very wrong.

Arsenal’s next game is against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at home on 2 April and if City are in a good mood then the Gunners could lose badly. That would be their fifth league defeat in six and, given the fans’ frustration with Wenger and the board, it would become a spitting mutiny at the Emirates. The discord would be so intense, in fact, that the players would be given another free pass.

To imagine that toxic situation is to know why this has to stop now. The cloud of confusion over Wenger’s future has to be removed or else Arsenal’s players will continue to use it. It is the only way to save what remains saveable of Arsenal’s season.

If Wenger has indeed decided to stay then it must be made public before the Manchester City game. Yes, there will be uproar from fans who want a fresh start but Arsenal have run out of popular options. Unless they win the FA Cup, there is never going to be a good moment to break this bad news.

So why not get it out of the way this week? That would at least give the Arsenal fans 11 days to process the news before the City game. It might not clear the air for the run-in but it would help.

Most importantly, it would tell the players what was happening and remove the shield that has been protecting them from blame. Suddenly, they would have to perform for the sake of their reputations, which is not the case right now. Would they produce their own 6-1 moment? At this stage why not try?