Steven Gerrard has officially returned to Liverpool to take up a full-time role within their academy in what has been described as “a wide-ranging role in the professional development phase of the young players”.

36-year-old Gerrard returns to Anfield less than two years after he left the club to join LA Galaxy following the end of his last contract there, and he describes the role – in which he will work with academy boss Alex Inglethorpe – as “completing the circle” after coming through the Liverpool academy himself 27 years ago.

His decision to return is not one made through sentiment or his desire to be back at the club where he is idolised, but more to take his first step towards a role in management. The former Liverpool captain will begin his new job in February, with a role with the Football Association also a possibility as they look to aid the development of England’s bright young stars.

"It feels like completing the circle, returning to the place where professionally it all began,” Gerrard said. “However, this isn't a decision based on emotion - it's about what I can offer and contribute to Liverpool.

"I don't think I need to explain to people what this football club means to me, but when I knew coming back was a serious option I wanted to make sure it was a substantive role and a role in which I could really help the organisation.

"Meeting with Alex Inglethorpe, seeing the work they are currently doing and want to do in the future at Kirkby, it just felt right. The right option at the right time, for all parties involved.

"This gives me a great opportunity to learn and develop as a coach, while at the same time offering my knowledge, ideas and experience to the young players at an important period of their development."

Liverpool confirmed his return on Friday, with Gerrard also revealing that he seriously considered filling the vacant manager’s job at MK Dons, and also said that he received a number of other realistic opportunities.

However, meetings with Inglethorpe and the Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, made up his mind that this is the right decision for his future. As part of his role, Gerrard will manage a selection of the junior teams while training the academy trainees to help pass on his vast knowledge of elite-level football.

Steven Gerrard's first day back at Liverpool - in pictures







7 show all Steven Gerrard's first day back at Liverpool - in pictures











1/7 Chatting with Klopp 2015 Liverpool FC

2/7 Playing a pass 2015 Liverpool FC

3/7 Doing sprints 2015 Liverpool FC

4/7 Dribbling 2015 Liverpool FC

5/7 Stretches 2015 Liverpool FC

6/7 Jogging with the squad 2015 Liverpool FC

7/7 Chatting with Daniel Sturridge 2015 Liverpool FC

He has already started some of his work, given that he trained for his coaching badges with Liverpool and took part in sessions with the academy, and while his new role is restricted to youth players only, the club are keen to develop Gerrard towards the top of the managerial tree.

"He has shown great humility in making it clear from the outset he wants a role where he can contribute to Liverpool; it's typical of him that his priority has been defining the role so it helps the Club, ahead of himself,” Inglethorpe said of Gerrard..

Steven Gerrard retires - This is his career in numbers

"He has expressed a desire to learn from us and manage a young team. The benefits to us will be immense. This is a substantial role and one which makes the Academy and the club in general stronger and better.

"For him to have been so enthusiastic about being part of what we are looking to do is simply great news for everyone connected to the club.

Gerrard will take up a full-time position with Liverpool's academy (Getty)

"I don't think it would surprise anyone to know that Steven has had a host of great options, in terms of what to do next in his career, including playing, management and coaching. But it's been evident from the first meeting with him that his heart and head belongs here.”