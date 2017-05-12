Everything you need to know for Stoke City vs Arsenal

Arsenal head to Stoke this weekend knowing that failure to win will destroy their top four hopes, which are hanging by a thread. Their record in this fixture is poor as the hosts have proven a bogey team to the Gunners, who have often struggled to deal with the home side’s physical approach. That said, Arsenal have not lost to Stoke since December 2014 and will be encouraged by their recent run of form, which includes just one loss (albeit to Tottenham) since April 10th.

Stoke have always been distant from the threat of relegation and have therefore had little to compete for, yet a win this Saturday could elevate them into the top half if other results go their way. Their poor run of form, which has seen them win just one (against Hull) of their last nine games extends back to early March, which is cause for concern ahead of Arsenal’s visit.

In terms of team news, Stephen Ireland, soon to return from a broken leg, and Ibrahim Affelay (knee), will not recover in time for the match. Arsenal face a fresh blow in the form of Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, who limped off at St Mary’s on Wednesday with a hamstring issue. Laurent Koscielny, who missed that game, is also a doubt to face Stoke.

The Potters had struggled for goals in recent fixtures until they faced Bournemouth last weekend, a game in which they scored twice, but allowed the home side back into the game on both occasions and ended up with just a point.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have looked more solid since switching to a three-at-the-back formation, with youngster Rob Holding stepping in and looking comfortable in the absences of Shkodran Mustafi and later Koscielny.

It is likely to be a hotly contested match as is usually the case between these sides, and Arsene Wenger’s players will need to stand up to the challenge to keep their hopes of Champions League qualification alive. If their hoodoo continues and they fail to beat Stoke away from home, they will almost certainly be playing Europa League football next season, a fact which does not bode well heading into the transfer market as the club so clearly need to do.

What time does it start?

Stoke City vs Arsenal kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday 13th May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 5pm. Highlights will be shown the same evening at 10:20pm on BBC2 and at 10:30pm on Sky Sports 1.

It’s a big game for…

Sanchez set Arsenal on the path to victory at St Mary's ( Getty )

Alexis Sanchez. He scored Arsenal’s first goal against Southampton in midweek with a great effort, collecting Mesut Ozil’s through ball and faking to shoot and sending the defenders flying, before slotting past Fraser Forster. If Arsenal are to somehow claw their way into the Champions League places, Sanchez, with 25 goals and 14 assists this season, will have been at the heart of it, and he must continue his good scoring form against Stoke.

Best stat…

Arsenal have won just 1 of their last 8 games away at Stoke City. This is their second worst away win ratio, second only to their record of 3 wins in 25 games at Old Trafford.

Remember when…

Arsenal beat Stoke 1-3 at the Brittania Stadium in February 2010, which was the last time they won this fixture. The match was overshadowed by Ryan Shawcross’ horror tackle which broke Aaron Ramsey’s leg; the incident and its aftermath was the catalyst for the bad air which currently exists between the two teams.

Player to watch...

Sobhi is an exciting talent ( Getty )

Ramadan Sobhi. If the talented Egyptian winger gets the opportunity which many Stoke fans so desperately crave that he will, he has the potential to get at Arsenal. He’s made 15 appearances for Stoke this season and particularly stood out in their draw with Manchester City in March. There are big hopes for the 20 year-old, who is still acclimatising to Premier League football, and Mark Hughes may consider bringing him in, at least from the bench, to freshen things up in his attack.

Past three meetings…

Arsenal 3-1 Stoke, Premier League, December 2016

Stoke City 0-0 Arsenal, Premier League, January 2016

Arsenal 2-0 Stoke City, Premier League, September 2015

Form guide…

Stoke City: LWLDD

Arsenal: WWLWW

Odds…

Stoke City to win: 37/10

Arsenal to win: 3/4

Draw: 14/5

