Mark Hughes’s Stoke are the latest team tasked with trying to halt Chelsea's seemingly inevitable march towards the title.

SHughes’ side have only one victory against Chelsea at home in 17 attempts in the Premier League and, to make their task even harder, they will be without the injured Jack Butland.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte could extend Chelsea’s gap at the top to 13 points as second-place Spurs don’t play until Sunday.

Follow all of the action with our liveblog...

What time does it start?

Stoke City vs Chelsea kicks off at 3.00pm

Where can I watch it?

The match will be available to listen to on BBC Radio 5 Live from 3.00pm.

It’s a big game for…

Stoke will need Crouch to be at their best (Man Utd via Getty)



Peter Crouch. The 36-year-old striker has scored four goals this season and is only four away from his recent best of 8 in the league, which came two seasons ago.

With what seems to be an impenetrable defence at times, Chelsea do appear to have one weakness: high balls to the back post. Crouch could prove key in this regard.

Remember when…

The last time Stoke beat Chelsea in the league was by a one goal margin, as Marko Arnautovic acrobatically finished past Asmir Begovic ito compound Jose Mourinho's misery.

Player to watch…

Cesc Fabregas. The midfielder has been in fine form with seven assists and two goals this season.

Past three-meetings….

Chelsea 4 (Cahill, Willian 2, Costa) Stoke 2 (Martins Indi, Crouch), Premier League, December 2016

Chelsea 1 (Traore) Stoke 1 (Diouf), Premier League, December 2016

Stoke 1 (Arnautovic) Chelsea 0, Premier League, November 2016

Form guide…

Stoke City: DDLWLW

Chelsea: WDWWWW

Odds…

Stoke City to win: 27/5

Chelsea to win: 5/9

Draw: 3/1

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)